Due to the COVID-19 pandemic and recommendations from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine, “An Evening with Jodi Kantor & Megan Twohey,” scheduled for Sept. 8 and presented by the Cleveland Jewish News, is being rescheduled for a date to be announced in 2021. It was originally postponed from April 22.
For those who purchased reserved seats, those tickets are still valid and no further action is required. For those who have purchased VIP tickets, the time will remain from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m., followed by the evening program, moderated discussion by CJN Columnist Regina Brett and dessert reception. Doors will open for general admission at 6:30.
For questions, contact Events Manager Gina Lloyd at 216-342-5196, or glloyd@cjn.org.
Sponsors are: Dessert reception, Designer Accents At Home; VIP reception, Strassman Insurance Services, Inc.; furniture sponsor, VNTG Home & VNTG Place; and media sponsor, OverDrive, Inc.
Supporting sponsors are: COIT Cleaning and Restoration, Planned Parenthood of Greater Ohio, RSM US LLP, Singerman, Mills, Desberg & Kauntz Co., L.P.A. and anonymous.