When New York Times reporters Jodi Kantor and Megan Twohey broke the story about Harvey Weinstein’s decades of alleged abuse, the pair helped ignite a movement that exposed systematic abuses across industries and energized the #MeToo era.
Kantor and Twohey will share their story from their bestselling book, “She Said: Breaking the Sexual Harassment Story That Helped Ignite a Movement,” during the Cleveland Jewish News’ “An Evening with The New York Times Pulitzer Prize-winning Investigative Reporters Jodi Kantor and Megan Twohey.”
The event will take place at 7 p.m. April 22 at Anshe Chesed Fairmount Temple in Beachwood.
Following their presentation, Cleveland Jewish News Columnist Regina Brett will moderate a question-and-answer session with the pair. Brett is a Pulitzer Prize finalist and author of bestselling books. A book signing of “She Said” and dessert reception will follow.
Designer Accents at Home is the dessert reception sponsor and Planned Parenthood is a supporting sponsor.
“Few journalists have had the global societal impact of Jodi and Megan,” said Kevin S. Adelstein, president of the Cleveland Jewish Publication Company and publisher and CEO of the Cleveland Jewish News. “Their groundbreaking work forced us all to re-examine how we interact with one another and triggered conversations that will have lasting significance. We’re eager to welcome them to Northeast Ohio.”
Kantor and Twohey will discuss how they exposed secrets hidden for decades and what made the story resonate. Their work in October 2017 helped spur new laws, policies and standards of accountability around the globe.
Together with a team of colleagues who exposed harassment across industries, they were awarded the Pulitzer Prize for public service, journalism’s highest award.
Twohey is no stranger to Northeast Ohio. The family of her husband, Jim Rutman, arrived in Cleveland in 1980 as Jewish refugees from the USSR and have remained in the area. Jewish Family Service Association of Cleveland provided invaluable assistance to the family in the form of loans for rent and additional expenses, job search assistance and other much-needed services at a time of maximum confusion and vulnerability.
Kantor was born and raised Jewish in New York City. Her grandparents were Holocaust survivors.
Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. Jan. 16 at cjn.org/SheSaid. There are limited number of VIP reception tickets, which include a meet-and-greet with Kantor and Twohey, heavy hors d’oeuvres, wine, beer, soft drinks, a signed copy of “She Said,” and post-event dessert reception. Save $10 per ticket by ordering before Feb. 16, using promo code “EARLYBIRD.”