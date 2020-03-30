“An Evening with Jodi Kantor and Megan Twohey,” presented by the Cleveland Jewish News, has been rescheduled for Sept. 8. It was postponed from April 22 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
When New York Times reporters Jodi Kantor and Megan Twohey broke the story about Harvey Weinstein’s decades of alleged abuse, the pair helped ignite a movement that exposed systematic abuses across industries and energized the #MeToo era.
Kantor and Twohey will share their story from their bestselling book, “She Said: Breaking the Sexual Harassment Story That Helped Ignite a Movement,” during the Cleveland Jewish News’ “An Evening with The New York Times Pulitzer Prize-winning Investigative Reporters Jodi Kantor and Megan Twohey.”
Kantor and Twohey will discuss how they exposed secrets hidden for decades and what made the story resonate. Their work in October 2017 helped spur new laws, policies and standards of accountability around the globe.
Together with a team of colleagues who exposed harassment across industries, they were awarded the Pulitzer Prize for public service, journalism’s highest award.
The event will be held at 7 p.m. at Anshe Chesed Fairmount Temple, 23737 Fairmount Blvd. in Beachwood.
CJN Columnist Regina Brett will moderate a question-and-answer session afterward, followed by a book signing and dessert reception.
