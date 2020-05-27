Bob Abelman, the theater critic and arts and entertainment columnist for the CJN has launched a theater blog called “Sixth Row Center.”
The blog is inspired by former Cleveland actor Joel Grey’s opinion piece in The New York Times shortly after the worldwide outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic hit the U.S., lamenting the closing of Broadway in the face of so much widespread suffering.
Local artist profiles, theater features and think pieces by Abelman about the state of the art will be posted each week. The blog kicks off with profiles of improv artist Marc Moritz, stand-up comedian Marc Jaffe, choreographer Martín Céspedes, playwright/actor Lisa Langford, actor Calista Zajac and projection designer T. Paul Lowry.
Local theaters and their response to COVID-19 are also included in the launch of the new blog. They include Cleveland Play House, Porthouse Theatre, convergence-continuum and Cleveland Public Theatre. An update on Cleveland Playhouse’s Dazzle Awards is also posted.
The blog can be found at bobabelmanblog.com.