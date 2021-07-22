The COVID-19 pandemic postponed “An Evening with Jodi Kantor & Megan Twohey,” but it has been rescheduled for Sept. 30 at a new location, The Temple-Tifereth Israel in Beachwood.
Kantor and Twohey, The New York Times reporters who broke the story about Harvey Weinstein’s decades of alleged abuse that helped kick off a movement that exposed systematic abuses across industries and energized the #MeToo era, will share their story from their bestselling book, “She Said: Breaking the Sexual Harassment Story That Helped Ignite a Movement.”
They will discuss how they exposed secrets hidden for decades and what made the story resonate. Their work in October 2017 helped spur new laws, policies and standards of accountability around the globe. Together with a team of colleagues who exposed harassment across industries, they were awarded the Pulitzer Prize for public service, journalism’s highest award.
Monica Robins, CJN Health Columnist and 3News Senior Health Correspondent, will moderate a question-and-answer session with Kantor and Twohey, following their discussion. A book signing and dessert reception will also follow, with books available for purchase from Loganberry Books.
For those who purchased reserved seats, those tickets are still valid. For those who have purchased VIP tickets, the time will remain from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m., followed by the evening program and dessert reception. Doors will open for general admission at 6:30.
Tickets are $135 for VIP, which includes meet and greet with the reporters, hors d’oeuvres, beer and wine and a signed copy of “She Said.” General admission tickets are $64. To purchase tickets, visit cjn.org/SheSaid.
Dessert reception sponsor is Designer Accents at Home. VIP reception sponsor is Strassman Insurance Services, Inc. Furniture partner is VNTG Home. Supporting sponsors are: COIT Cleaning & Restoration, Planned Parenthood of Greater Ohio, RSM US LLP, Singerman, Mills, Desberg & Kauntz Co., L.P.A and an anonymous supporter. Media sponsor is OverDrive, Inc. Video partner is WKYC Studios.
For questions, contact Events Manager Gina Lloyd at 216-342-5196, or glloyd@cjn.org.
The temple is at 2600 Shaker Blvd.