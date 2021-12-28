Beth Israel-The West Temple’s town-hall speaker series will feature Bob Jacob, managing editor of the Cleveland Jewish News at 7 p.m. Jan. 13.
Hosted by Peter Sackett, the temple’s immediate past president, the town-hall series started during the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020. The talk with Jacob will take place at the West Temple, with Sackett and a few select staff members.
Jacob will discuss a variety of topics, including the state of Jewish newspapers in the United States, reporting tools and platforms used in addition to the newspaper, the competition with Internet-based media as well as his 40-plus-year career as a journalist in Northeast Ohio.
The livestreamed event is open to the public via YouTube at youtu.be/RK6CgkJZ8hU.
Recent town-hall speaker series guests have included Erika Rudin-Luria, president of the Jewish Federation of Cleveland, and Lee Fisher, the dean and Joseph C. Hostetler-BakerHostetler Chair in Law at Cleveland-Marshall College of Law at Cleveland State University.