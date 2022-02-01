Cleveland Jewish News Managing Editor Bob Jacob will be the guest speaker at B’nai Jeshurun Congregation sisterhood’s Lunch and Learn program from noon to 1:30 p.m. Feb. 15.
Jacob will discuss current news events and the newspaper industry, followed by a Q&A session.
Cost is $10 payable at the door. To RSVP, email Robin Rood at rroodrd@gmail.com. Deadline is Feb.13
The event will be held at the synagogue at 27501 Fairmount Blvd. in Pepper Pike. COVID-19 protocals will be followed. If the event can’t be held it person, it will be held via Zoom.