If You Go

WHAT: The Cleveland Jewish News and Medical Mutual will present “An Evening with Emmy and Tony award-winner Mandy Patinkin and Kathryn Grody”

WHEN: 7 to 8 p.m. May 1

WHERE: Milton and Tamar Maltz Performing Arts Center, 1855 Ansel Road, Cleveland

INFO & TICKETS: General admission seats $60; VIP seats SOLD OUT; livestream viewing option is $18. To purchase tickets, visit cjn.org/Patinkin.

SPONSORS: Title sponsor: Medical Mutual. The event is in partnership with Zashin & Rich. VIP sponsor: Designer Accents at Home. Supporting sponsors: Clothes Mentor; COIT Cleaning and Restoration Services; Krause Family Foundation; Singerman, Mills, Desberg & Kauntz Co. L.P.A.; and Wayside Furniture. Venue sponsor: Milton and Tamar Maltz Performing Arts Center at The Temple-Tifereth Israel at Case Western Reserve University in Cleveland.