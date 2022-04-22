Tickets are still available for the Cleveland Jewish News and Medical Mutual’s “An Evening with Emmy and Tony award-winner Mandy Patinkin and Kathryn Grody” from 7 to 8 p.m. May 1 at the Maltz Performing Arts Center at The Temple-Tifereth Israel on Case Western Reserve University’s Cleveland campus.
Patinkin and Grody, who are married, will participate in a discussion moderated by Kevin S. Adelstein, president of the Cleveland Jewish Publication Company and publisher and CEO of the CJN. An audience Q&A will immediately follow.
General admission tickets are $60 for in-person viewers and $18 for live-stream viewers. A private, single-use link will be emailed to virtual participants on May 1. VIP seats are sold out and include a VIP reception from 6 to 7 p.m. with special welcoming remarks from Patinkin and Grody, heavy hors d’oeuvres, wine, beer and soft drinks.
General admission and live-stream tickets are available at cjn.org/patinkin.
Patinkin, who is known for his varied career across theater, concert stages, film and television, and as a recording artist, first made his Broadway debut in 1980 – winning a Tony award for his role as Che in Andrew Lloyd Webber’s “Evita.” He was later nominated again in 1984 for his role as George in “Sunday in the Park with George.” Other credits include “Compulsion,” “Paradise Found,” “The Tempest,” “Enemy of the People,” “The Wild Party,” “Falsettos,” “The Secret Garden,” “The Winter’s Tale,” “The Knife,” “Leave It to Beaver is Dead,” “Rebel Women,” “Hamlet,” “Trelawney of the ‘Wells,’” “The Shadow Box,” “The Split, Savages” and “Henry IV, Part I.”
In 1989, Patinkin began his concert career, and has since toured and continues to tour across North America, London’s West End, Australia and New Zealand. He has also collaborated with artists including opera star Nathan Gunn in “An Evening with Mandy Patinkin & Nathan Gunn,” touring the U.S., Australia and New Zealand; Patti LuPone in “An Evening with Patti LuPone and Mandy Patinkin,” which has toured since 2007 and played Broadway in 2012; “Bridges,” a concert with musicians from various countries in the Middle East; and “The Last Two People on Earth: An Apocalyptic Vaudeville,” with Taylor Mac.
Patinkin has appeared in numerous feature films including “The Princess Bride,” “Yentl,” “Before You Know It,” “Life Itself” and “Smurfs: The Lost Village,” among others. On television, he most recently appeared as Judge Wackner on the Paramount+ series “The Good Fight.” He also has credits playing feature and other roles on “Chicago Hope,” “Homeland,” “Dead Like Me” and “Criminal Minds.”
As a recording artist, Patinkin has released numerous albums, including two solo albums, three digital albums with producer/pianist Thomas Bartlett, and his Mamaloshen project, a collection of classic, traditional and contemporary songs in Yiddish.
Grody has appeared in both Broadway and off-Broadway shows, including “Fishing,” “Nasty Rumors and Final Remarks,” “Top Girls,” “The Marriage of Bette and Boo” and “A Mom’s Life,” a performance for which she received a Drama Desk nomination.
Her film appearances include “Limbo,” “Men with Guns,” “My Bodyguard,” “Lemon Sisters,” “Another Woman” and “Reds.” Her television work includes “The Sunset Gang,” “Law & Order - Criminal Intent,” “Execution of Private Slovik” and many after-school specials.
The pair are also community and civic-minded, with Patinkin involved with organizations like Brady Campaign, PAX, Doctors Without Borders, Association to Benefit Children, American Jewish World Service, Search For Common Ground, National Dance Institute, ACLU, Arava Institute and the International Rescue Committee; and Grody with the New York Theater Workshop, the International Rescue Committee, Downtown Women for Change and Dances for A Variable Population.
The couple lives in New York City.
All guests are required to wear a facemask when not eating or drinking.
For questions, contact CJPC event manager Gina Lloyd at 216-342-5196 or email glloyd@cjn.org. Recording, photographing, broadcasting, televising, posting or otherwise reproducing any portion of the event without the express written consent of the CJPC is strictly prohibited.