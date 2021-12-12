The Cleveland Jewish News is seeking nominations for its Silver Linings feature, which details the volunteer life of a retired and volunteering Jewish community member, showcasing a way to spend retirement.
Nominees should be retired, Jewish and volunteering within community organizations. The organizations do not need to be Jewish.
Nominations can be sent to Staff Reporter Becky Raspe at braspe@cjn.org. Include “Silver Linings nomination” in the subject line, along with the nominee’s name, email and/or telephone number, and why they should be featured.