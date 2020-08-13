The Cleveland Jewish News will publish information for Selichot, High Holy Days and Sukkot from synagogues and organizations.
Selichot information will appear in the Sept. 4 issue, while Rosh Hashanah information will be printed in the Sept. 11 and Sept. 18 issues, Yom Kippur information in the Sept. 25 and Oct. 2 issues and Sukkot in the Oct. 2 and Oct. 9 issue.
Send your in-person and online service information, times, guest speaker news, guest speaker photos to braspe@cjn.org by Aug. 27 to be included. Include “Services” in the subject line.