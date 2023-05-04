The Cleveland Jewish News will debut its first podcast this month as a multi-episode series on the story of Aliza Sherman, a 53-year-old in-vitro fertilization nurse and Beachwood mother who was murdered in downtown Cleveland 10 years ago.
The first episode of “Aliza: Her Story at 10 Years” will be released May 16 on major podcast platforms such as Spotify, Apple Podcasts, Stitcher, Google Podcasts and RadioPublic, and it will be streamed at cjn.org/podcast.
The podcast was created in partnership with Jennifer Sherman, Aliza’s daughter and a lead advocate working to create change surrounding her mother’s case, who is serving as an executive producer with the CJN on the series.
“The power of storytelling is that it has the unique ability to connect us to our shared humanity and to illuminate upon perspectives and experiences that we may not have encountered before,” said Kevin S. Adelstein, publisher and CEO of the Cleveland Jewish News and president of the Cleveland Jewish Publication Company. “Our inaugural podcast ‘Aliza: Her Story at 10 Years’ is a testament to that power of storytelling as it offers a unique and personal glimpse into the life of Aliza Sherman. By sharing Aliza’s story, this series not only serves to inform and educate our listeners, but it also reinforces the cornerstone of the mission of the CJN in performing a public service through commentary, interpretation and background on events taking place within our community.”
Aliza Sherman was stabbed 11 times in broad daylight on March 24, 2013, on her way to meet with her divorce lawyer in downtown Cleveland. She died later that day – just a day before the first seder of Passover and two days before her divorce trial two years in the making was set to start.
The “Justice for Aliza” campaign quickly mobilized to plan its first Mother’s Day tribute and rally for Sherman just two months after she was killed. However, 10 years later, her murder remains unsolved.
Local and national news outlets, including the CJN, have covered her story over the years as Sherman’s family and friends continue to fight for justice. However, this podcast aims to go more in depth, further introducing listeners to who Sherman was and the way she uniquely, positively impacted those close to her. It will relay how she continues to inspire her loved ones to work to change the flawed societal systems that endangered her and continue to harm countless others today. The podcast will also dive into where the murder investigation stands now.
“I have always emphasized my firm belief that my mother was far too miraculous of a human to allow her legacy to be defined by the brutal manner in which she died,” Jennifer Sherman said. “The podcast platform allows for a more in-depth look into who Aliza was throughout different chapters of her life, told by a variety of narrators. It’s well known that podcasts have gained traction in becoming the latest storytelling trend. By sharing Aliza’s story through this approach, I hope to facilitate our continued pursuit of spreading awareness, inspiring change and advocating for the justice she so deserves.”
Award-winning journalists Michael C. Butz and Sara Shookman have been hired by the CJN to host and report the series. Butz is the director of college communications and external relations at the Cleveland Institute of Art, and prior to that, he spent eight years as a reporter and editor for the CJN. Shookman is a longtime Cleveland television journalist, and this year launched her production agency, Storyglow Studio, creating written, video and audio content. Both journalists covered the Aliza Sherman story and have built relationships with those close to her over the last decade.
Episodes will be released on a biweekly basis on Tuesdays. To hear the podcast’s trailer and subscribe, visit cjn.org/podcast or search for the Cleveland Jewish News or “Aliza: Her Story at 10 Years” on any of the aforementioned podcast platforms.
To learn more and support the Aliza Sherman Fund, visit give.ccf.org/alizashermanfund.