The Cleveland Jewish News received the First Amendment Award for its efforts toward ensuring journalists’ access to public records – one of the highest honors awarded in the Ohio Associated Press Media Editors annual newspaper competition.
The First Amendment Award was among 14 awards captured by the CJN in the 2020 APME contest, announced virtually May 11 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The CJN also took third place for best newspaper in Ohio in its division, which is for newspapers with daily circulation between 8,000 and 11,999. The CJN was the only weekly to compete among daily newspapers.
The CJN also won best video for the “18 Difference Makers Ceremony 2020,” produced by shark&minnow. It also took first place for best investigative reporting for coverage of Montefiore COVID-19 testing, as well as third place in the category. The CJN also received first place awards for best digital project for its COVID-19 coverage and for the full-page design of its Passover cover.
The First Amendment Award is presented to an individual or news organization that made a “distinguished contribution during the previous year on behalf of the First Amendment or Freedom of Information,” and allocated needed resources toward overcoming obstacles to ensure an unrestricted flow of information, “vital to a free society,” according to APME.
The award was given for the Cleveland Jewish Publication Company’s lawsuit against the city of Beachwood and its former law director in pursuit of public records pertaining to the mayor’s alleged misconduct and a settlement the city paid out to an employee as a result. The lawsuit, filed July 22, 2020 in the Ohio Supreme Court, claimed the city and its former law director Diane Calta repeatedly denied access to public records the CJN is legally entitled to based on public records law.
“The recipient has served the public and has honored journalism,” read the award’s description from APME.
One recipient in the state receives the First Amendment Award annually.
"I am incredibly proud to be part of a talented and dedicated team of journalists who work so hard to tell the stories that are important to their community. In this challenging year, it is gratifying that their work is being recognized in this manner," said Kevin S. Adelstein, president of the Cleveland Jewish Publication Company and publisher and CEO of the Cleveland Jewish News.
"We greatly appreciate being recognized with the First Amendment Award. At a time of shrinking newsrooms, it is more important than ever that news organizations represent their readers' interests and hold government officials accountable. Our lawsuit was about ensuring Beachwood city officials conduct business with the transparency state law requires. The CJPC is fortunate to have a board of directors and a talented and committed staff that take these responsibilities to heart."
Here is a list of the CJN’s 2020 APME awards:
• First Amendment Award for “Cleveland Jewish Publication Company sues city of Beachwood over public records in the Ohio Supreme Court”
• Third place in general excellence
• First place for best investigative reporting for Staff Reporter Jane Kaufman for Montefiore COVID-19 testing coverage. Judges wrote, “Important coverage of fudged COVID test results exposing a nursing home, its staff and patients to high risk.”
• First place for best video for “18 Difference Makers Ceremony 2020,” produced by shark&minnow. Judges wrote, “Outstanding material and production quality on a 30-plus minute video of importance to the communities served.”
• First place for best digital project for CJN staff for COVID-19 coverage. Judges wrote, “Deep, thoughtful, local coverage of COVID.”
• First place for best full-page design for Design Manager Stephen Valentine for the Passover issue cover
• Second place for best graphics artist for Valentine
• Second place for best illustration or informational graphic for Valentine for “Montefiore timeline”
• Third place for best investigative reporting for Kaufman and Lifestyles Editor Amanda Koehn for coverage of allegations against former Solon band director Edward L. Kline
• Third place for best headline writer for Managing Editor Bob Jacob
• Third place for breaking spot news coverage for Jacob for “Swastika, Graffiti Found on University Heights Buildings.” Judges wrote, “A lot of information gathering went into this breaking news coverage.”
• Third place for best enterprise reporting for Staff Reporter McKenna Corson for “Not Color Blind: How Cleveland’s Black Jews Have Persevered Through Racism, Antisemitism to Push for Equality.” Judges wrote, “Identifies the national story and finds a local lens that sincerely connects with audience.”
• Third place for best digital presence for CJN staff
• Third place for best sports columnist for Les Levine, the CJN Sports Columnist who passed away on Feb. 3, 2021
Fifty-two daily newspapers submitted 1,418 entries in the contest, which featured news and sports stories, features, editorials, columns and photos from 2020.
Division II entries were judged by editors from the Mount Pleasant (Michigan) Morning Sun, the Cadillac (Michigan) News and Hearst Newspapers.