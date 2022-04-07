The Cleveland Jewish News captured three first-place awards en route to winning nine awards in the Ohio Associated Press Media Editors annual newspaper competition. The awards were announced April 3 during a luncheon at Villa Milano Banquet and Conference Center in Columbus.

Forty-eight daily newspapers submitted 1,302 entries in the contest, which featured news and sports stories, features, editorials, columns, graphics, photos and digital assets from 2021.

The CJN competed against daily newspapers between 8,000 and 11,999 circulation.

Les Levine, the CJN sports columnist who died in February 2021, was also inducted into the Ohio APME Hall of Fame.

First place for best headline writer went to Managing Editor Bob Jacob for “Water woes: Cleveland residents flooded with big bills during COVID-19,” “Scoop – Ben & Jerry’s takes ice cream off settlements’ menu,” “What’s in a name? Dog gone if I know” and “Shatner, 90 ‘Stars’ in ‘Trek’ to outer space.”

Judges said the headlines demonstrated a “clever use of puns that struck just the right tone. I wanted to read the story to find out just how clever the headline was!”

First place for best digital project went to Digital Marketing Manager Cheryl Sadler for “Drug trafficking, money laundering ran through Tibor’s Kosher Meats, US Attorney says.”

First place for best video went to Alyssa Schmitt for “CJN Exclusive: Grove Kosher Market prepares for Cleveland opening” and “SignStage theatrical program brings deaf, hearing actors together,” which was created for Cleveland Jewish Publication Company’s Canvas arts magazine at canvascle.com. Judges said videos were “engaging and story telling, not too long.”

Schmitt also earned second place for best digital project for "Federation allocations mirror that of prior year."

Second place for best business writer went to Staff Reporter Jane Kaufman, whose work judges called, “Important business issues.”

Second place for best digital presence was for cjn.org, which judges said, “Posts on social platforms are engaging and readers respond. The content resonates.”

Second place for best graphic artist went to Designer Jessica Simon. Judges’ comments were “very nice use of color throughout, we particularly liked using the color in subheads and fonts to match colors in the photos.”

Third place for best graphic artist went to Design Manager Stephen Valentine. Judges said, “The use of lines to draw the eye is nicely done. We enjoyed the rainbow of colors in the artist profile.”

Third place for best sports columnist went to Andy Baskin. Judges said “Nice tone. Makes readers feel like part of the piece.”

Baskin took over Levine’s column following his death in 2021.