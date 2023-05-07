Designer Bella Bendo, accounting assistant Amanda LaLonde, subscription coordinator Julie Palkovitz and accounting assistant Latesha McCaffety have joined the Cleveland Jewish Publication Company.
Bendo, 22, will graduate this month with a Bachelor of Arts degree in visual communication design from Kent State University. She has experience as a graphic design and marketing intern, where she has been responsible for creating marketing content for fundraisers, creating and editing graphic design assets for websites and managing social media campaigns for clients. While in school, she also has done freelance design work for a local real estate agent. A resident of Akron, Bendo likes to travel, paint, read and spend time with her family and friends.
LaLonde, 40, is a graduate of Cuyahoga Community College, and most recently was the store manager and bookkeeper at Berea Farmers Exchange. She has experience across several industries. A resident of Cleveland Heights, LaLonde likes crocheting and machine knitting, baking and hanging out with her cats.
McCaffety, 40, is a graduate of Olympic College in Bremerton, Wash., and has spent most of her career as a business office manager and accounting assistant. She is also a licensed insurance agent. She lives in Cleveland with her partner, Charles, and her daughter Gabriella. The couple also have three cats, Taz, Prince and Ruby, also known as Baby Ru. McCaffety is a native of Silverdale, Wash., a small military town outside of Seattle. Outside of work, she likes to spend time with her family, cook and travel.
Palkovitz, 29, is a graduate of Notre Dame College in South Euclid. She previously worked at Heinen’s. She lives in Cuyahoga Falls, and enjoys baking and antiquing.
Kevin S. Adelstein, publisher & CEO of the Cleveland Jewish News and president of the Cleveland Jewish Publication Company, said of the recent additions, “We’re thrilled to welcome Bella, Amanda, Latesha and Julie to the CJPC as we continue to build our world-class organization for the betterment of the CJPC and to each of the communities in which we serve.”