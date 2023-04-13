The Cleveland Jewish Publication Company, publisher of the Cleveland Jewish News, Columbus Jewish News and Akron Jewish News, was selected as one of Editor & Publisher Magazine’s “10 News Publishers That Do It Right in 2023.” The magazine, considered the newspaper industry’s bible since 1884, made the announcement April 2. The CJPC previously earned the same distinction, in 2021.
“We are truly humbled and grateful to once again be recognized by E&P as one of 10 News Publishers that does it right in 2023,” said Kevin S. Adelstein, publisher and CEO of the CJN and president of the Cleveland Jewish Publication Company. “This distinction recognizes organizations that uphold values of integrity, accuracy and journalistic excellence. We take great pride in our continued commitment – for nearly 60 years now – to delivering news that matters, and we thank our loyal readers and advertising partners for their unwavering support in choosing the CJPC as their trusted source.”
The 2023 class of 10 News Publishers That Do It Right represents an industry with small-town publishers to large properties; monthly, weekly and daily publications; legacy print, digital publications, business and alternative publications – representing the breadth and depth of the news industry. Each has faced challenges and innovated to overcome them, and each has a story to tell – revenue, content, community service, engagement, business model or platform, according to Robin Blinder, E&P’s editor-in-chief, wrote in announcing the winners.
“We’re excited to bring these publishers that do it right to you for energy and ideas. We at E&P are inspired by what each one does to keep news vibrant in their local communities,” Blinder wrote.
E&P wrote about the CJPC: “Building on the success that put them on this list in 2021, the Cleveland Jewish Publication Company continued to add to their publications, the Cleveland Jewish News and the Columbus Jewish News, by expanding to a new market – Akron, Ohio – and adding a third newspaper, the Akron Jewish News with a companion website and a new glossy magazine. Founded in 1964, the Cleveland Jewish Publication Company has, for nearly 60 years, remained one of the few independent, community-owned multi-media news publishers that consistently provides its readers with a quality weekly newspaper that fully offers local, national and world news of Jewish interest.
“Adding a custom publishing division, generated significant additional income for CJPC by partnering with local suburban municipalities to launch city magazines and tribute magazines for local and national organizations, associations and businesses. In addition, an events division began hosting signature community events with national Jewish entertainers, journalists and newsmakers, bringing in another revenue stream. In 2022, CJPC launched another revenue-generating stream with the creation of a profitable consulting business. They generate over 600,000 pageviews monthly and see continued growth in their daily and weekly e-newsletters, with their display ad positions remaining sold out for consecutive years.
“On the editorial side, the CJPC has been named the best newspaper in the state – competing against large dailies in this space – and in 2022, The Press Club of Cleveland named the Cleveland Jewish News Best Local News Section. In 2022, they began a strategic focus to engage with the 25-45 “Jew-ish” demographic in their content, outreach and programming. Although “Jewish” is in their name, they identify and report on stories and profiles on mosques, the Black community, Jews of Color, racism, the Palestinians, the interfaith community, and LGBTQ+ communities. They have often quoted and featured members of the Catholic Diocese of Cleveland.
Adelstein said, “This honor drives our passion to continue doing it right, every day.”
Other winners are: Bucks County Herald in Doylestown, Pa.; Business Publication Corporation in Des Moines, Iowa; EO Media Group in Salem, Ore.; Georges Media Group in Baton Rouge, La.; Hearst Connecticut Media Group in Norwalk, Conn.; Las Vegas Review-Journal in Nevada; RJ Media Group in Meriden, Conn.; Schneps Media in Brooklyn, N.Y.; and The Post and Courier in Charleston, S.C.
Honorable mention went to: Connecticut Public in Hartford, Conn.; Embrace Magazine in Ocala, Fla.; InsideNoVa (Rappahannock Media LLC) in Washington, Va.; Monterey County Weekly in Seaside, Calif.; Prairie Press/Paris Beacon-News in Paris, Ill.; Star Local Media in Plano, Texas; TAPinto in New Providence, N.J.; Thee Press in Marion, Ky.; The Hammonton Gazette in Hammonton, N.J.; The Tennessean in Nashville, Tenn.; and the Wisconsin State Journal in Madison, Wis.