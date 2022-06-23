As newspapers shrink in size and the number of them decreases, the Cleveland Jewish Publication Company’s 58th annual meeting June 20 highlighted recent expansion at its first in-person annual meeting since the COVID-19 pandemic.
In recent months, the CJPC reached an agreement to publish the Akron Jewish News on behalf of the Jewish Community Board of Akron and rolled out Cleveland Kesher magazine to serve Cleveland’s Orthodox community, Paul J. Singerman, board chair, said at the meeting, which took place at Temple Emanu El in Orange, with a virtual option for those unable to attend in person.
In addition, the CJPC expanded its custom publishing division with the addition of Stow-Munroe Falls magazine.
“So far, the feedback from the Akron community has been overwhelmingly positive and our sales team has exceeded its revenue goal through May,” Singerman told the board. “Great job by the CJPC team in expanding our reach to the 2,500 or so subscribers in the Greater Akron area.”
Singerman also spoke of the CJPC’s events, which pivoted to virtual formats during the pandemic.
“After more than 18 months of pandemic isolation and craziness, on Sept. 30 of last year, we returned to in-person events when the CJPC hosted 'An Evening with Jodi Kantor and Megan Twohey' at The Temple-Tifereth Israel,” in Beachwood, he said. “Even with all of the hurdles (of the pandemic), it felt great to get back to being in-person and the event was a success.”
That was the first of several in-person events, Singerman listed, including “An Evening with Mandy Patinkin and Kathryn Grody” in May and December’s 2021 18 Difference Makers event.
“Later this year, we will be hosting our 12 Under 36 event in Cleveland and our 18 Difference Makers events in Columbus and Cleveland,” he said.
Singerman offered congratulations to Kevin S. Adelstein, publisher and CEO of the Cleveland Jewish News and president of the Cleveland Jewish Publication Company, on being named to the Cleveland 500 by Crain’s Cleveland Business, and to Adam Mandell, vice president of sales, who was named to Editor & Publisher magazine’s inaugural class of Sales Superstars.
Singerman also congratulated Adelstein and members of the editorial, digital and design staff on winning multiple awards, including the Press Club of Cleveland’s Best In Ohio – local section for local news for non-daily newspapers.
Adelstein read remarks prepared by David R. Hertz II, editorial committee chair, who was unable to attend.
Hertz mentioned the CJPC’s online news alerts and email updates.
“The company consistently demonstrates its commitment to a quality editorial product even during the pandemic, as evidenced by its support from the philanthropic community and the numerous awards it receives for its reporting, design and overall product,” Hertz wrote.
He called cjn.org “a vibrant source of digital content.”
Becky Watts, readership engagement committee chair, spoke about initiatives to enhance engagement among people between the ages of 25 and 40 and in other readership markets.
The committee contracted with a local firm to do an internal review of the CJPC’s previous surveys, outreach initiatives, readership traffic data and web traffic data. They will then go through a community engagement process, Watts said, which includes a virtual listening session, will conduct small-group sessions and an online survey prior to delivering a report.
“They will share with us the raw data and make some recommendations on some hopefully implementable actions that we as an organization can take to further engage this audience,” Watts said.
Cleveland Jewish News Foundation chair Ronald J. Teplitzky issued a report, noting that the articles of incorporation of the CJN Foundation were expanded to include the entire state of Ohio, reflecting the paper’s expanding mission.
Rabbi Rosette Barron Haim, chair of the governance committee, presented the slate of officers and new board members who were each unanimously elected by the board.
Serving three-year terms are Joshua Berggrun, Michael Broidy, Leora Cohen, Meredith Hillman, Ari Jaffe, Sharon Sobol Jordan, Kate Kaput, Ethan Karp, David Minc, Earl Pike, David Sherriff. Berggrun, Cohen, Kaput and Pike are newly elected directors to the board.
Officers are Singerman, chair; Haim, vice chair; Dennis A. Linden, vice chair; Harvey Siegel, vice chair; Watts, vice chair; David Minc, secretary; Lawrence M. Hirsh, treasurer; and Susan D. Krantz, assistant treasurer.
Rotating off the board are Loren S. Chylla, Jessa Hochman, Dustin Klein and David Posner.
Adelstein introduced the CJPC summer interns and recognized employees for milestones: Sherry Tilson, office coordinator & sales assistant, for 15 years; Tracy DiDomenico, controller, for 10 years; Becky Raspe, staff reporter, and Alyssa Schmitt, digital content producer, each for five years.
Adelstein yielded most of his traditional “state of the company” to department heads, who shared highlights and challenges of 2022 within each team of the CJPC.
“The past 12 months have been anything but uneventful. The newsmakers among us hit every walk of Jewish and human life. Some of that news makes most of us feel uncomfortable, yet most of us agree this is news that needs to be told and it aligns clearly within the confines of our mission,” Adelstein said. “Whether we get paid as professionals or you’re lending your time, talent and treasure for the good of our community, your passion for your job is equal and evident. We are all truly blessed to have one another as guardians of our community’s most cherished and vital watchdog and mouthpiece.”