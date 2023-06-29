There was much to celebrate as the Cleveland Jewish Publication Company held its 59th annual meeting on June 27 at its offices in Beachwood.
As news media shifts predominantly to an online focus and physical publications reduce print editions or shutter, the CJPC saw another year of growth and innovation across all of its platforms with a presence across three major Ohio markets – Cleveland, Columbus and Akron; increased social media presence on Twitter, Instagram and the company’s new TikTok account, @newsforjewsohio; many special interest and community magazines; and the launch of its first podcast, “Aliza: Her Story at 10 Years,” which explores the life and impact of Aliza Sherman, a 53-year-old in-vitro fertilization nurse and mother of four who was murdered March 24, 2013, in downtown Cleveland.
In the past 12 months, the CJPC also entered into a publishing agreement with the Jewish News of Greater Phoenix and a business consulting agreement with the Pittsburgh Jewish Chronicle.
In opening the event, Paul Singerman, chair of the CJPC Board of Directors, congratulated CJPC staff for its numerous awards and successes in the past 12 months, including once again being named one of Editor & Publisher Magazine’s "10 News Publishers That Do It Right in 2023,” 10 awards from the 2022 Ohio Associated Press Media Editor Awards; and 24 awards from the Press Club of Cleveland’s 2023 All Ohio Excellence in Journalism Awards, which was a company record of 14 first-place awards including best non-daily newspaper and best website in Ohio.
Kevin S. Adelstein, publisher and CEO of the Cleveland Jewish News and president of the Cleveland Jewish Publication Company, also recognized CJPC staff milestones and new hires, including four summer interns, thanks to funding from the Cleveland Jewish News Foundation. He also recognized two employee milestones – Cheryl Sadler, digital marketing manager, for five years, and Ron Greenbaum, senior account executive, who will retire July 27 after 42 years with the company as the longest-serving employee in company history. Adelstein presented Greenbaum with a proclamation issued by Beachwood Mayor Justin Berns proclaiming July 27, 2023, Ronald Lee Greenbaum Day in the city of Beachwood.
“Cheryl is an invaluable member of our team,” Adelstein said when recognizing Sadler. “She is often the voice of reason. ... I am proud that you’re here, and it’s an honor and privilege to work alongside you every day. What you have done to grow our digital footprint over the last five years is immeasurable.”
Singerman also recognized Adelstein for his 10 years with the company.
“It’s been an amazing 10 years,” Singerman said of Adelstein’s tenure with the company. “It’s been an incredibly fast 10 years, I have to tell you. Kevin is the glue that keeps this whole ship together and keeps everyone rowing in the same direction. We are incredibly fortunate to have Kevin here for these 10 years, the next 10 years and the next 10 years after that.”
Singerman opened the floor to committee updates.
Nancy Udelson presented the nominating committee report for chair Rabbi Rosette Barron Haim, who was in Israel during the meeting. As part of that report, several new and returning board members were unanimously elected.
Serving three-year terms are Ida Haber, Haim, Joel Herman, Dennis A. Linden, Adam Miller, David Saltzman, Harvey Siegel, Scott Simon, Paul Singerman, Art Weisman and Udelson. Haber, Herman and Saltzman were elected for their first term.
Rotating off the board are Shari Loveman Goldberg, Aaron Minc, Lauren Rock and Susan Paley Zack. All four served six years of service.
A slate of officers was also unanimously approved by the board, all serving a one-year term ending at the 2024 annual meeting.
Officers are Singerman, chair; Linden, vice chair; David Minc, vice chair; Siegel, vice chair; Becky Watts, vice chair; Weisman, vice chair-investments; Haim, secretary; Lawrence M. Hirsch, treasurer; and Susan D. Krantz, assistant treasurer.
Editorial committee chair David R. Hertz presented his report and spoke about reader feedback gathered by the committee, specifically about the upcoming Aug. 8 Ohio special election and the CJPC’s stance to not publish editorials or endorsements. Hertz said there are only two issues “to which we are unabashedly committed” – the existence of the state of Israel and the democratic process, specifically free speech.
“We support both and fulfill our mission to cover matters of importance to our readers by publishing information to inform our readers and help them participate in their communities,” he said. “When the CJPC does its job, we’re supporting the Jewish community as well as the democracy we all value.”
Watts, readership engagement committee chair, shared some of the initiatives that are in the works to engage with readers and target the 25-to-45-year-old “Jew-ish” demographic.
Including the recent launch of a Canvas magazine public art newsletter contest, the launch of the Jstyle Magazine and Akron Shavua Tov newsletters, Watts also spoke of the response to the new podcast. She reported there have been 1,700 listens to the first two episodes of the multi-episode series. She also noted that the CJPC’s Instagram Reels and TikTok efforts have seen rapid growth in followers and views.
CJNF chair Ronald J. Teplitzky shared that in the past 12 months, the foundation met the three goals it sets for itself – preserving Jewish community history through the Samuel H. Miller Keeping Our Words Alive Digital Archive, educating the community through its coverage across its three markets, and “building for the future” through its support of the CJPC’s internship program.
Following the committee reports, Singerman expressed that he “couldn’t be prouder” of the CJPC staff and all they’ve accomplished.
“As I finish my second year as the chairman of the CJPC, I couldn’t be prouder of the accomplishments of the staff and the engagement of the board of directors,” he said. “Everyone is rowing in the same direction and we’ve accomplished great things. I’m excited for the next year, our 60th anniversary year, and for the future of the CJPC. Stealing from the State of the Union address, the state of the CJPC is strong. We have and will continue to keep our words alive.”
Singerman also asked for a moment of silence in memory of the late Barry Chesler, the first CJNF president and former board chair of the CJPC, and the late Donald Freedheim, former chairman of the CJPC, who both passed away in May. The meeting was held in the CJPC’s board room, which was renamed the Barry R. Chesler Board Room at the 2021 annual meeting.
In delivering his state of the company presentation, Adelstein compiled reports from department heads, sharing the highlights and goals within each department of the CJPC. He also shared excitement for its upcoming events, including its 12 Under 36: Members of the Tribe event scheduled for Aug. 29 at COhatch Beachwood.
“There is so much, as you know, that goes into the day-to-day operations of the CJPC,” he said. “I cannot stress enough like Paul said, the work that our professional staff does. ... The people in this room and on Zoom are, by far, the finest human beings that I’ve had the pleasure of working with. ... and to our lay leaders, we are all truly blessed and so grateful for all the guidance, support, resources, time, talent and treasure you each bring us. I could not do my job – my passion – without you by our side. Particularly my partner, Paul Singerman. Paul, I am so appreciative and grateful to you for your leadership and your collaboration with me. This is a vocation for our professional staff but this is a calling for our board.”