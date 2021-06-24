As the COVID-19 pandemic entered its second year, the Cleveland Jewish Publication Company experienced growth, bucking an industry-wide trend that media companies have been facing for decades.
“When other media companies were closing or laying off employees, the CJPC did more than survive,” CJPC Board Chair David R. Hertz II said at the 57th annual meeting June 22, which was held virtually due to the pandemic. “It strengthened its connections with the Jewish communities of Cleveland and Columbus. The brand of the CJPC is stronger today than it was before the pandemic. I can say that with confidence, thanks to the tremendous support we’ve received from the philanthropic community. ... It is no wonder that this year, Editor & Publisher named the CJPC, one of the 10 news organizations, ‘doing it right.’”
Trade journal Editor & Publisher featured the CJPC as one of “10 Publishers That Do it Right in 2021” in its March issue.
“Where other media have cut back at investigative reporting, we developed an expertise that has helped us uncover stories that our readers deserved to know,” Hertz said.
He also referred to the CJPC’s successful outcome of a lawsuit against the city of Beachwood and their former law director, Diane A. Calta regarding a request for public records involving Mayor Martin S. Horwitz.
“But perhaps it is in covering the topics of antisemitism, hate speech and Israel’s well-being that we have excelled the most, localizing stories and presenting them with passion,” said Hertz, who was named an honorary life director at the close of his three-year term as board chair.
Paul J. Singerman, incoming board chair, spoke of the community’s backing during the pandemic.
“Community organizations and individuals have stepped up to provide monetary support to assure that the CJPC would be able to “keep our words alive” during the past 18 months’ unparalleled difficult economic times,” he said.
Singerman thanked the Cleveland Jewish News Foundation as well as the Jack, Joseph and Morton Mandel Foundation, the David and Inez Myers Foundation, the Samuel H. and Maria Miller Foundation and the Mt. Sinai Health Care Foundation for “unwavering support to the CJPC.”
Serving with Singerman in one-year terms will be vice chairs Loren Chylla, Rabbi Rosette Barron Haim, Dennis A. Linden and Harvey Siegel. Becky Watts will be secretary; Lawrence M. Hirsh will be treasurer and Susan D. Krantz will serve as assistant treasurer.
Kevin S. Adelstein, publisher and CEO of the Cleveland Jewish News and president of the CJPC, praised the work of the entire professional staff.
In addition to introducing the CJPC’s four summer interns, he spoke of the challenges the pandemic presented as the CJPC staff produced all print publications remotely, events online and increased its digital presence significantly. He thanked the leadership of Hertz and the entire board and he spoke of the full staff of employees at the CJPC who “was fit to survive” and “built to excel on every level imaginable.”
“It was a year unlike any other in which many – most – of us – had never imagined, let alone been prepared for,” he said. “Survival during the pandemic would have looked quite differently had it not been for the CJN Foundation and the tremendous financial and emotional support Paul (Singerman) spoke of earlier, from those very generous foundations and community members who supported us.”
Elected to three-year terms were new board members Jackie Jacobs and Jim Strassman, while Meredith Hillman was elected to a one-year term. Jacobs will join director Michael Broidy, in serving on the board from the Columbus market.
Four board members rotated off the board: Gena Cohen, Jay Geller, Stacy Singerman and Andrew Spott. Cohen served 12 years, including three as treasurer, three as secretary and one as vice chair. Geller served for five years, Singerman served for seven years and Spott served for nine years, including three as secretary.
Barry R. Chesler was honored with the naming of the Barry R. Chesler Board Room at the CJPC’s office in Beachwood. Chesler served as the first president of the Cleveland Jewish News Foundation and was the first person to serve both in that role and as board chair of the CJPC. Singerman now shares that distinction having served as CJN Foundation president from 2014 to 2017.
Chesler’s family gathered around him for the announcement.
“All of us on this call are familiar with his influence on this organization and therefore the Jewish community of Ohio,” Hertz said, of Chesler. “Thanks to his vision, the foundation has evolved into an essential element of the health and vibrancy of the CJPC.”
Hertz recalled when Chesler was starting the foundation.
“Barry had to ensure that we all supported this new and separate aspect of the Cleveland Jewish News,” said Hertz, adding not all were as enthusiastic as Chesler. “He was a force. His many, many years of dedication and service to the CJPC continue to be an inspiration for me, and I know for Kevin as well.”
Chesler smiled broadly and said, “I really appreciate everything that you do, and everything that you’ve said and done for me. ... Thank you very much.”
Adelstein also recognized staff milestones including the 40 years of service of Ron Greenbaum, senior account executive.
“Ron, we are grateful for all you have done for us and the community over the years and we truly appreciate you.”