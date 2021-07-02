The Cleveland Jewish Publication Company won three awards at the American Jewish Press Association’s 40th annual Simon Rockower Awards for excellence in Jewish journalism. The awards were announced June 25 during a virtual ceremony after the COVID-19 pandemic forced the cancellation of an in-person ceremony during the 2021 AJPA Annual Conference that was scheduled for Atlanta.
The Cleveland Jewish News competed in the division for weekly and biweekly newspapers for work performed during 2020.
Staff Reporter Jane Kaufman captured first place in The David Frank Award for Excellence in Personality Profiles for “The CJN goes one-on-one with Amy Acton: State medical director talks Judaism, Israel, COVID-19 and more.”
She also won first place in the Award for Excellence in Writing About Politics/Government for “Beachwood settles second claim related to mayor’s conduct.” The judges commented “The best of the pack in a competitive field. Nice watchdog local reporting. Way to go.”
Kaufman also earned an honorable mention in the Boris Smolar Award for Excellence in Enterprise or Investigative Reporting category for “State probe: Executive, nurses conspired to submit false tests.”
Kevin S. Adelstein, publisher and CEO of the Cleveland Jewish News and president of the Cleveland Jewish Publication Company, spoke of the significance of these awards in relation to the Rockower mission.
“These awards were created by the AJPA and the Rockower family to honor Simon Rockower and his deep love for the craft of Jewish journalism,” Adelstein said. “The Rockower family so proudly notes the vital importance and meaningful impact of the work of Jewish journalists in bringing honor to the Jewish people, particularly at a time and age of compromised journalistic integrity and attacks on all media outlets. We are quite honored and deeply committed to this purpose as the cornerstone in all we do. We appreciate the recognition of Jane and the collaborative work of our entire CJN team.”
There were a record 1,010 entries – almost 200 more than the previous year’s record submission.
Managing Editor Bob Jacob served in his second year as chair of the Rockower Awards committee. AJPA President Alan Smason presented him with a Bob Cohn Volunteer of the Year Award for his efforts with the Rockower Awards.
“Every year it’s the discretion of the president to call out an individual or individuals who have contributed above and beyond the call of our normal level of volunteers,” he said in making the presentation. “For the reasons we are gathered tonight to honor our very best in Jewish journalism, I would like to publicly acknowledge the hard work of Bob Jacob of Cleveland Jewish News who has acted as our Rockower Award chairman and brought up an unprecedented number of entries during a time when a pandemic should have decreased the number of submissions. Bob continues to apply himself and to come up with wonderful ways to stimulate the Rockowers and to truly advance their cause of promoting the best in Jewish journalism.”