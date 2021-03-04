Cleveland Jewish Publication Company, publisher of the Cleveland and Columbus Jewish News, was selected as one of Editor & Publisher Magazine’s “10 Publishers That Do It Right in 2021.” The magazine, considered the newspaper industry’s bible since 1884, made the announcement March 1.

“When we put out the call for nominations for our annual 10 News Publishers That Do It Right, it was right in the middle of a global health pandemic,” Editor & Publisher wrote when announcing the awards. “Newsrooms around the world were dealing with difficult challenges – from the loss of advertising revenue to ensuring the health and safety of their staff. Obviously, newsrooms had a lot on their plates, and we were not even certain how many newsrooms would submit to this year’s contest. But we were pleased to receive more than 50 nominations.

“Our 10 news publishers (and honorable mentions) had to learn how to navigate a brand-new world. Whether it was pivoting to virtual events to offering creative and innovative advertising packages to address the needs of their communities, they were able to find a silver lining during a very tough season. Yes, we’re still going through this pandemic, but after pulling through 2020, these newsrooms are positive that the best is still yet to come. As you learn about these newsrooms, we hope you feel the same.”

Editor-in-chief Nu Yang wrote the CJPC was recognized among many achievements for launching an online-only lifestyle magazine during the pandemic and introduced an additional weekday e-newsletter in Cleveland; its first weekday first e-newsletter in Columbus as ways to fill the void for additional daily news and generate significant revenue; one of the first companies in the city to offer free advertising space and free advertorial space; and allowed every restaurant to be included in a free weekly listing, with information about carryout service.

Yang also wrote despite a challenging season, the CJPC also continued to break hard hitting news, including a story in which the administrator and two nursing supervisors of a prominent local Jewish nursing home were terminated for allegedly falsifying COVID tests of nursing home residents and covering allegations and an investigation of inappropriate behaviors of the mayor of the largest Jewish community in Cleveland.

“We’ve really tried to instill a desire to become a world-class organization in all we do, and every member of our team subscribes to that same mentality and exhibits the necessary behavior to get us that outcome,” Kevin S. Adelstein, president and publisher of the Cleveland and Columbus Jewish News and president of the CJPC, told Yang.

Other media companies receiving the honor were: Business Publications Corp. of Des Moines, Iowa; Daily Gazette of Schenectady, N.Y.; Newsday of Melville, N.Y.; News-Gazette of Champaign, Ill.; Record-Journal of Meriden, Conn.; Star Tribune of Minneapolis, Minn.; Tennessean of Nashville, Tenn.; Times-Tribune of Scranton, Pa.; and Variety of Los Angeles, Calif.

“This is a pretty impressive list of highly respected daily newspapers in some pretty large markets as well as a very well-known and respected national entertainment magazine,” Adelstein wrote in an email to the CJPC staff and Board of Directors in announcing the recognition by Editor & Publisher.