Adam Mandell, vice president of sales for the Cleveland Jewish Publication Company, will be a recipient of the 2020 Distinguished Marketing and Sales Awards by the Sales and Marketing Executives of Cleveland at the 59th annual DMSA Banquet on Feb. 20.
The awards will be held at at Landerhaven, 6111 Landerhaven Drive in Mayfield Heights, with cocktails at 5:30 p.m., dinner at 7 and the awards ceremony at 8.
Micki Byrnes, president and general manager of WKYC, will be recognized at as 2020 Business Executive of the Year.
Joining Mandell, a Solon resident, in receiving a 2020 Distinguished Marketing and Sales Award are: Tyler Adams, director of sales, Cedar Point; John Banks, sales director, The Shamrock Cos; Ross Binnie, chief brand officer, The Cleveland Orchestra; Mike Detling, manager of sales, Rock & Roll Hall of Fame; Annie Dorsey, director of marketing, Petitti Garden Centers; Taylor Evans, president, Rust Belt Recruiting; Judy Ghazoul Hilow, executive director, Malachi House; Sarah Johnson, vice president, marketing and communications, Greater Cleveland Partnership; Dara Krueger, senior director, marketing account services, Cleveland Clinic; Jennifer Malcolm, CEO and president, Jennasis & Associates; Mike Mulhall, vice president business development, Greater Cleveland Sports Commission; Allison Peltz, vice president, social media and content marketing, KeyBank; Mary Ann Stropkay, independent consultant; James Tusoch, financial adviser, Merrill Lynch; Michael Varvaro, senior vice president creative and media, KeyBank; and Sean Wenger, executive vice president, Fathom.
Banquet tickets are $75 for SME members and $150 for nonmembers and can be purchased at smecleveland.com/dmsa.