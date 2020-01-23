Kevin S. Adelstein, publisher and CEO of the Cleveland Jewish News and president of the Cleveland Jewish Publication Company, was recently elected to a three-year term as a director of the Better Business Bureau serving Greater Cleveland.
Adelstein, a Solon resident, joined the CJPC in 2013, and, under his leadership, the CJN and its sister publications have earned local, regional, national and international recognition as one of the top community newspaper companies.
He joins six other new directors elected to a three-year term: Dr. Batula Akhtar-Zaidi, Science First Partnerships; Patrice Blakemore, Goldman Sachs 10,000 Small Businesses; Marc Blumenthal, Public Director; Jim Drozdowski, KDG Legal; Richard Lowe, Huntington National Bank; and Cynthia Seeker, Dominion Energy Ohio.
Six new directors were elected to serve one-year terms for BBB’s Educational Foundation, including Ella Fong, WVIZ/WCPN Ideastream; Cary Root, ALG Computer Consulting & Training; Barbara Rose, Public Director; Bill Woodburn, Choice Relocation Management; Sherrill Paul-Witt, Trolley Tours of Cleveland; and Jon Lief, Great Lakes Gem.
The organization also elected the following officers: Andy Fiffick, chair, Rad Air Complete Car Care and Tire Centers; Janice Matteucci, vice-chair, Conservancy for Cuyahoga Valley National Park; Wayne Lawrence, vice chair, Weiss Movers & Storage Inc.; Dell Duncan, treasurer, Geauga Savings Bank; and Hal Becker, secretary, The Becker Group Inc. Becker writes a monthly column for the CJN.