The Cleveland Jewish Publication Company has hired four interns to gain valuable newsroom, advertising, marketing and digital media experience this summer.
Nora Igelnik, 18, is the Linda and Clifford Wolf Editorial Intern. She grew up in Orange, graduating from Orange High School in Pepper Pike in 2022. She attends The Ohio State University in Columbus, where she is studying journalism and public management, leadership and policy. Outside of work, she enjoys writing scripts and making short videos with friends, playing video games and crocheting. Nora has also been a freelance writer for the Columbus Jewish News.
Zoe Krantz, 20, is the Lori A. Weinstein Marketing Intern. A Beachwood resident, she graduated from Beachwood High School in 2021. She studies at Miami University in Oxford, majoring in public health and health care sales, and minoring in business leadership and management. Krantz is also a member of the Miami University varsity synchronized skating team.
Sonia Pinault, 21, is the Cleveland Jewish News Foundation Intern, and is focusing her internship in the sales and marketing department. Pinault is from Pepper Pike and graduated from Lawrence School in Sagamore Hills in 2021. She attends the University of Mount Union in Alliance, Ohio, majoring in marketing and public policy. Outside of work, she can be found doing outdoor activities and staying active.
Grace Salter, 19, is the Violet Spevack Editorial Intern. A resident of Mentor, she graduated from Mentor High School in 2021. She is studying journalism at Cleveland State University. Grace enjoys playing guitar, singing, chess and trivia.
Each internship is funded through the support of the Cleveland Jewish News Foundation. To read more about the CJN Foundation and their mission, visit cjn.org/foundation.