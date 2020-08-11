The Cleveland Jewish Publication Company captured 28 awards, including seven first places, at the Press Club of Cleveland’s 2020 All Ohio Excellence in Journalism Awards. The awards ceremony was held Aug. 6 via Zoom due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Cleveland Jewish News was runner-up for best non-daily community newspaper in Ohio, with judges saying, they “know their audience and is clearly connected as a trusted source of information.” The CJN was named the best non-daily community newspaper in Ohio in 2019, 2018, 2016 and 2015 and was runner-up in 2017.
CJN.org was also runner-up for best website in the state. Judges said the website offers “a clean, professional presentation with plenty of links to main topics makes this site superior to most.”
Jstyle won third for best magazine in Ohio, with judges saying the magazine does “great and inspiring work!”
Columnist Regina Brett won first place in the Open category for General News Column for “Actions speak louder than words.” Judges said: “This is hard-hitting and powerful. I liked the challenge to policymakers and the specifics of what she is calling on them to do. It’s not anything new, but it’s well said and should draw attention.”
The CJN staff received first place for best Non-Daily Newspapers Section for its local news coverage, making it the fourth consecutive year the CJN was named best section for local news reporting.
In Digital Media, Staff Reporter Jane Kaufman and the CJN Staff earned first place for Breaking News Single Story about “Morton L. Mandel dies at age 98.” Judges said: “The breadth of media used to convey Mr. Mandel’s deeds and personality was what earned this story first place.”
CJN Managing Editor Bob Jacob captured nine awards, including three first-place honors.
He earned first place in the Open Headline Writing for Daily and Non-Daily Newspapers with “HANDS OFF, DANCE-OFF: Studio owners gets creative when teaching Orthodox couple.”
He captured first places in Non-Daily Newspapers Breaking News for “PEPPER PIKE GAS-LINE EXPLOSION: We saw the flames, smelled the smoke, actually felt the heat.” Judges said: “Really good work here. The opening with the couple’s experience drew me in. Good structure. Nice use of subheads to retell the explosion, the investigation and the aftermath. Good quotes and mix of paraphrase. It was obvious how serious this was and how it affected the community.”
He also won first place for Non-Daily Newspapers Features: Personality Profile for “18 Difference Makers 2019 Lifetime Achievement Award: Milton and Tamar Maltz.”
Jacob also received second place in Non-Daily Newspapers Features: General for “HORROR AND HISTORY: Cincinnati’s new Holocaust museum has authentic touch.”
He was second in Best of Ohio for Headline Writing for a body of work that included: “For decades, customers couldn’t Passover opportunity to visit Al Paul Auto Wash,” “HANDS OFF, DANCE-OFF: Studio owner gets creative when teaching Orthodox couple,” “Kosher dogs out at the old ballgame,” "Lookout La-LA Land, LeBron’s Lakers land Davis,” and “What if Garrett wasn’t Myles away from connecting with the helmet?”
Jacob also earned second places in Digital Media Breaking News Single Story for “1 worker remains ‘critical’; other worker, driver ‘stable’ following University Heights crash.” Judges said: “Interesting background about the alleged drive in this story raised it above the ordinary hit and run account, as did the audio recording.”
He also took second place in Digital Media Breaking News Series for “San Diego Chabad shooting coverage.”
Jacob placed third in Non-Daily Newspapers Breaking News for “Sam Miller, former Forest City co-chair emeritus, dies at 97.” Judges said: “Nice work on someone who deserved this retelling of his life story. Including the video and all the photographs added to this.”
Jacob and Kaufman placed third in Non-Daily Newspapers Community for “Beachwood mayor and council coverage.” Judges said: “Great reporting, very thorough and clear writing. Dogged reporting ensured a public accounting of the mayor’s misconduct where there otherwise might not have been one.”
Kaufman placed second in Non-Daily Newspapers Breaking News for “Morton L. Mandel dies at age 98.” Judges said: “Very thorough obituary. I like the timeline addition here to help move along all this man accomplished throughout his long life. Nice touch!”
In the Open category, Kaufman received second place for Obituary for “REMEMBERING THE LIFE OF MORTON L. MANDEL: 1921-2019 Mandel recalled as a mensch at memorial service” and third place for Politics and Government Writing for “Beachwood mayor forgiven unanimously by council.”
Judges said about the third-place story: “I thought this was an interesting, educational and well written political story. Moreover, this story seamlessly takes a reader from the tense opening discussion all the way through to the final release of tension as they voted to “forgive” the mayor. The storytelling was succinct, yet the facts and quote were sufficient and smartly selected to give the reader a sense of being there. I thought it was artfully done.”
Kaufman placed second in General Circulation Magazines Food for “In Praise of the Potato,” which appeared in Jstyle.” Judges said: “Sometimes the history of food and the story behind it makes it as interesting as it is delicious. This story captures chef Jeremy Umansky’s creation with style and flair. Great work!”
In Visuals, CJN Design Manager Stephen Valentine captured first place for Single Page Design – Tab for “US death tax levied on Dayton.” Judges said: “Apt and eye-grabbing”
He also took second place in Visuals for Single Page Design – Magazine for “Simply Syrup,” which appeared in Jstyle. Judges said: “Clean design and clever use of photography.”
Valentine took third place in Visuals Spread of Multiple Page for “Festival of Lights Foodie Challenge: Frying Up a Storm,” which appeared in the Columbus Jewish News.
In Digital Media, CJN staff, led by Digital Marketing Manager Cheryl Sadler, finished second for Newspaper Website for cjn.org and Online Storytelling for “What’s in store for Beachwood Place?,” and third for Magazine Website for canvascle.com and for Use of Social Media for CJN election results on Twitter.
In Visuals, CJN staff was third in Page Design for “US death tax levied on Dayton,” “Samuel H. Miller” and “’We are strong We are united. They can’t break us.’” Judges said: “Interesting that an opinion piece would be chosen for a front page. All three samples feature striking art and simple yet effective design.”
Arts and Entertainment Columnist Bob Abelman finished second in the Open category for Reviews/Criticism for “'The Band's Visit' tour unforgettable production of a most unlikely Broadway show.” Judges said: “Superb writing captures the quality of this “small” work.”
Contributors to CJN staff awards were: Designer Manager Stephen Valentine; Designers Jessica Simon and Ricki Urban; Digital Marketing Manager Cheryl Sadler; Digital Content Producer Alyssa Schmitt; Staff Reporters McKenna Corson, Skylar Dubelko and Jane Kaufman; Special Sections Staff Reporter Becky Raspe; Lifestyles Editor Amanda Koehn; and Managing Editor Bob Jacob. More than 600 entries were received from across Ohio.