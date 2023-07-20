The Cleveland Jewish Publication Company received three awards at the American Jewish Press Association’s 42nd annual Simon Rockower Awards for excellence in Jewish journalism. The awards were presented during a banquet July 11 at the National World War II Museum in New Orleans.
CJN staff won first place for excellence in North American Jewish history for its series of stories about David Berger, “Remembering David Mark Berger – 50 years after the Munich massacre.” Stories were written by Editor Bob Jacob, former staff reporter Jane Kaufman and Zach Goldstein, who was the CJN Foundation editorial intern.
CJN staff captured second place for outstanding digital storytelling for “The Horseshoe celebrates century of winning, tradition.” Digital content producers DeAnna MacKeigan and Megan Roth produced the digital project.
CJN staff and Kaufman earned second place for excellence in writing about women for a story about Rabbi Sally Priesand, “A dare and a dream.”
Kevin S. Adelstein, publisher and CEO of the Cleveland Jewish News, Columbus Jewish News and the Akron Jewish News and president of the Cleveland and Columbus Jewish Publication Companies, and Jacob were reelected to the AJPA board of trustees executive committee at the conference held from July 9 to July 12. Adelstein has served on the executive committee since 2014 and Jacob has served since 2015. CJPC Vice President of Sales Adam Mandell was elected to the executive committee in 2022.