The Cleveland Jewish Publication Company won three awards at the American Jewish Press Association’s 39th annual Simon Rockower Awards for excellence in Jewish journalism. The awards were announced July 2 during a virtual ceremony after the COVID-19 pandemic forced the cancellation of the 2020 AJPA Annual Conference that was scheduled for Atlanta.
The CJN competed in the division for newspapers of 14,999 circulation and under, while Jstyle competed against magazines of any circulation. Awards were for work performed during 2019.
Jstyle was named the best magazine under the direction of Lifestyles Editor Amanda Koehn.
The magazine award was one of seven new categories introduced this year, and judges said Jstyle offered “great layout and design, good use of photos and graphics to illustrate interesting articles and profiles.”
Columnist Regina Brett received second place in the Excellence in Single Commentary category for “Taking your best swing in life – on or off the field.”
Managing Editor Bob Jacob earned second place in the Excellence in Photography category for “Super Sunday jubilation.” Judges said. “Nice moment here, with true emotion.”
Kevin S. Adelstein, publisher and CEO of the Cleveland Jewish News and Columbus Jewish News and president of the Cleveland Jewish Publication Company, spoke of the significance of these awards in relation to the Rockower mission.
“The Rockower Awards were started in 1979 as a century tribute to Simon Rockower by his sons. The family created the Jewish press competition at the AJPA in recognition of Simon’s passion and love for the art and craft of Jewish journalism. Paul Rockower, great-grandson of Simon Rockower, wrote that ‘excellence of your newspapers brings honor to his (Simon) name.
“‘The excellence of your newspapers brings honor to our people. In the age of compromised journalistic integrity, the field of Jewish journalism remains committed to the truth. You faithfully tell the story of our people and of our homeland Israel. You tell Israel’s story in a clear voice, even when it is being maligned by the mainstream media. Your commitment to the truth remains paramount and unwavering.’ These words are synonymous with the Cleveland Jewish Publication Company. We take tremendous pride and responsibility in producing these products, to the best of our abilities, as Rockower would.”
There were 827 entries – 102 more than the previous year – from 54 organizations throughout the United States, Canada and Israel.
Adelstein also acknowledged the leadership of Jacob and the magazine staff. “We’re proud to have Bob leading this illustrious and highly competitive competition as Rockower chairman. Regina’s consistent and award-winning work speaks for itself and to have Jstyle recognized as the best magazine is a testament to the hard work of Amanda Koehn, our editor, and Stephen Valentine, our design manager, and all they and their teams put into creating this award-winning magazine.”
Jacob served in his first year as chair of the Rockower Awards committee.