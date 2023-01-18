The annual Cleveland International Hall of Fame’s induction ceremony honoring Cleveland’s ethnic leaders and grassroots, will take place April 18 at Windows on the River. at 2000 Sycamore St. in downtown Cleveland.
The 2023 class of inductees includes Pierre Bejjani of the Lebanese and Middle East community, Patricia Dowd of the Irish community, Joyce Mariani of the Italian community, Cleveland City Councilman Mike Polensek of the Slovenian community, Sudarshan Sathe of the Indian community, and South Euclid Mayor Georgine Welo of the Serbian community.
“With 84 very worthy nominees, it was extremely difficult for the committee to whittle the list down,” Dan Hanson, Cleveland International Hall of Fame co-founder, said in the release. “But once they did, the accomplishments of these six stood out and made the decision unanimous. They are tremendous representatives of Cleveland’s ethnic diversity.”
Past inductees include Milton Maltz, Sam Miller and Al Ratner.
For more information, visit clevelandinternationalhalloffame.com.