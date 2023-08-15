Classic Memorials in South Euclid ushered in 30 years as the only Jewish, family owned and operated monument business in Northeast Ohio.
Founder, owner and president Vladimir “Val” Konstantinovsky is a third-generation stone cutter who learned the skillset of engraving and hand etching portraits and designs on granite monuments from his father and grandfather.
Konstantinovsky, 73, emigrated from Odessa, Ukraine, with his wife, Marina, and two young children 36 years ago. They opened Classic Memorials and began to primarily serve Jewish families.
“From the initial consultation and design to delivery in the cemetery, we take care of everything,” Vladimir Konstantinovsky, a Solon resident, told the Cleveland Jewish News. “Providing families peace of mind during this unfamiliar process is critical for us.”
The memorial process begins by visiting the Cedar Road showroom, where customers can consult the staff and choose the granite color. Using a computer application, a virtual stone is then mapped out in collaboration with the customer.
“Because purchasing a memorial for a loved one is such a rare occurrence, educating families is a big part of what we’re doing,” Daniel Konstantinovsky, Vladimir’s son, told the CJN. “This isn’t something where people come in knowing exactly what they want, it is a collaborative process. You’re creating a unique piece.”
The uniqueness of the piece comes from etchings done by Vladimir Konstantinovsky, one of a few certified memorialist’s in Northeast Ohio, with fewer than 110 with that title in North America. Hand etchings take him a few weeks to many months to complete, he said.
Through the etchings, Vladimir Konstantinovsky captures the loved one’s essence in the stone. He finds a personalized element like a job they took pride in, a hobby they enjoyed or an item they loved, to incorporate in the memorial.
“It is very personal,” Vladimir Konstantinovsky said. “I think this is a skill you need to develop, how to help families to talk and get some idea of what you can do to make their loved ones remembered in a meaningful way.”
Growing services at Classic Memorials include QR codes that link to a personalized memorial web page that can be placed on new or existing memorials and memorial maintenance, he said.
“Since cemeteries are not responsible for taking care of individual headstones and graves, families have been asking for our professional monument cleaning help,” Daniel Konstantinovsky said.
Outside of creating monuments for his business, Valdimir Konstantinovsky has been involved with adding to the Kol Israel Holocaust Memorial at Zion Memorial Park in Bedford Heights.
“One of Classic Memorials most notable projects was designing and building the granite KIF Wall at Zion Memorial and then engraving the names of those who passed during the Holocaust along the wall,” said Daniel Konstantinovsky, 42. “This monument site is recognized as a National Memorial treasure, the only one in the country.”
Vladimir Konstantinovsky is involved in Cleveland Jewish life as a member of the Jewish Federation of Cleveland’s cemetery committee and Kol Israel Foundation.
Moving forward Daniel Konstantinovsky, who resides in Orange with his wife and two children, will continue 120-year family legacy started by his great-grandfather in creating memorials. He said he is honored to keep helping families memorialize their loved ones for years to come.
“This is a once in a lifetime decision, literally,” Daniel Konstantinovsky said. “The memorial will outlive even the creator, so it is important to work with an expert that can help guide in creating the perfect memorial that will last for generations.”