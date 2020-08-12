CLEan Express Auto Wash opened its first Cleveland-area car wash located at 3606 Carnegie Ave., Cleveland.
The car wash will soon open locations at 4365 Mayfield Road in South Euclid, 18170 Bagley Road in Middleburg Heights and 5720 Broadview Road in Parma, according to its website.
CLEan Express Auto Wash is open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday to Saturday and 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday.
Greater Cleveland’s car wash was developed by Express Wash Concepts, which created Greater Dayton’s Flying Ace Express Car Wash and Central Ohio’s Moo Moo Express Car Wash brands.