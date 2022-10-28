Cleveland Jews of all ages and denominations will join together to study the concept of ethical speech, with daily online lessons in a monthlong campaign called Clean Speech Cleveland.
Started in Denver in 2019 by Rabbi Raphael Leban, the campaign has caught on in other cities, such as Cincinnati; Chicago; St. Louis; Ottawa, Canada; Minneapolis; and Manhattan, N.Y.
The campaign aims to help people become more mindful of what they say and how it affects others.
Rabbi Chaim Feld, co-director of Aish HaTorah of Cleveland, is director of Clean Speech Cleveland. He caught wind of the Clean Speech campaign in Minneapolis.
“I’ve been passionate about this topic for many years,” Feld told the Cleveland Jewish News Oct. 24. “I think with the political climate in this country, it’s the right time for something like this.”
The curriculum is designed to be done over four years, with a 30-day curriculum to be done each year. Cleveland will be engaged in the first 30-day segment, Feld said. Thirty-seven Jewish organizations, including the Cleveland Jewish News, are taking part in the campaign, with different organizations preparing the daily lessons. Jewish day schools in Greater Cleveland are participating in the campaign as well.
In teaching Judaism’s guidelines around speech, Feld has encountered many people who have been indelibly marked by hurtful words, sometimes as children and lasting into their adulthood, he said. The Hebrew shorthand for gossip or hurtful speech is lashon harah, the evil tongue.
In fact, that concept is referred to in the daily Amidah, which contains a closing reference to it: “Guard my tongue from evil, my lips from lies.”
Jews aren’t the only ones to delve into the topic of ethical speech. Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine signed a proclamation declaring November as Clean Speech Ohio month.
Perhaps the most prominent American known for taking the concept seriously – by writing angry letters and then failing to send them – was President Abraham Lincoln, Feld said.
“Back in the day when we actually wrote letters on paper, people used to say, ’Just hold that letter overnight before you send it. Read it the next morning, and you’re maybe not so mad, right?’” Feld said.
Feld said he uses the term Abraham Lincoln as a verb – to indicate an intentional time lapse prior to sending out something on social media that might be construed as hurtful.
“To me, it’s not a one-and-done thing,” he said, adding that he hopes the Clean Speech Cleveland campaign continues yearlong. “But the main idea is a 30-day program. The workbook contains 30 individual lessons.”
The lessons are broken down by week, with the first week focusing on the importance of clean speech, the second on “how we talk,” the third on “how we listen,” and the fourth on speaking up.
The first lesson, called “It’s a Beautiful World,” opens with the following: “This is not a book about speech. It’s a book about us. Clean Speech Cleveland is not just about what we say. It’s about who we are. The Jewish guidelines for communication are our timeless plan for how people should live with one another. They are the tools to remove anger, bitterness and jealousy from our hearts and to eliminate strife, hurt and divisiveness in our world.”
The first task is to listen to one’s own speech to find out “what you typically say.”
Rabbi Yisrael Meir Kagan became known as the Chofetz Chaim, or the seeker of life, after his book by the same title was published in 1873. It codified Judaism’s rules around speech.
As a Jewish educator, Feld has delved deeply into that text. He said he finds that students new to Judaism or traditional Jewish learning find the level of sophistication regarding the topic of ethical speech to be impressive.
Feld, who has taught on the subject nationally, said he believes in the importance of changing the culture around speech.
“We have to change the social norm for that,” Feld said, adding, “I want to sensitize people to realize the power of their words really does affect other people and themselves.”