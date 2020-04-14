A scam involving gift cards has made its way back to the Cleveland Jewish community for the second time in about three months.
The Federal Trade Commission first wrote about the scam in July 2019. It resurfaced in January and again on April 13, multiple congregations sent email alerts to their congregants saying the requests through a WhatsApp message for eBay gift cards as donations is a scam. Congregants should not reply, the emails read.
“This time, scammers are pretending to be a pastor, rabbi, priest, imam, or bishop,” a July 29, 2019, story on the FTC’s website reads. “They’re asking worshipers for gift card contributions for a worthy cause. Appeals are often made by email but we’ve heard people are also getting texts and phone calls, too.”
The FTC’s article stated that the emails “often include the name of the local pastor and a legitimate looking email address. But a closer look should raise some red flags. For example, the email address isn’t the one normally used by the church, and the service provider is different, too.”
The FTC said the scammer asks the victim to buy a popular gift card such as iTunes, Google Play or Amazon, and asks the victim for the gift card number and PIN on the back of the card. “And once that’s done, the scammer and your money are gone, usually without a trace,” the FTC said.
The FTC suggests contacting the gift card company directly and also contacting the FTC at ftc.gov/complaint.