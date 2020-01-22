A scam involving gift cards the Federal Trade Commission wrote about in July has resurfaced in the Cleveland Jewish community.
“We sent an email out to the congregation this morning and I sent a phone call out to my congregants as well,” Rabbi Scott Roland of Congregation Shaarey Tikvah in Beachwood, said Jan. 22. He said he reached out to his information technology experts to safeguard the congregation’s website and security.
Roland said the scammer used a fake Gmail address that doesn’t belong to him and doesn’t belong to the synagogue. He said he heard from about 10 congregants who had been contacted.
“I don’t believe it was something that ... went after the whole congregation or anything,” he said.
“This time, scammers are pretending to be a pastor, rabbi, priest, imam, or bishop,” a July 29, 2019 story on the Federal Trade Commission’s website reads. “They’re asking worshipers for gift card contributions for a worthy cause. Appeals are often made by email but we’ve heard people are also getting texts and phone calls, too.”
The FTC’s article stated that the emails "often include the name of the local pastor and a legitimate looking email address. But a closer look should raise some red flags. For example, the email address isn’t the one normally used by the church, and the service provider is different, too."
The FTC said the scammer asks the victim to buy a popular gift card such as iTunes, Google Play or Amazon, and asks the victim for the gift card number and PIN on the back of the card. "And once that’s done, the scammer and your money are gone, usually without a trace," the FTC said.
The FTC suggests contacting the gift card company directly and also contacting the FTC at ftc.gov/complaint.