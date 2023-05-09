The city of Cleveland has partnered with United Way of Greater Cleveland to support the city’s 311 call center to serve as an after-hours answering service, according to a news release.
“We promised to be an administration that answers the call, and this partnership with United Way of Greater Cleveland will help us do that better, extending high-quality customer service 24/7,” said Cleveland Mayor Justin M. Bibb in the release.
United Way has operated its free and confidential service since 2004. It provides over 7,000 referrals to the city of Cleveland departments and divisions each year.
“Last year, United Way 211 answered more than 160,000 calls for help, connecting residents with access to information and community resources. United Way is excited to partner with the City of Cleveland to staff the 311 line after hours and during holidays and weekends, and we look forward to supporting the ongoing needs of Cleveland residents,” said Sharon Sobol Jordan, United Way of Greater Cleveland’s president and CEO, in the release.
For more information, visit unitedwaycleveland.org.