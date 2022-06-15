The Jewish Federation of Cleveland and the Jewish Community Board of Akron, in coordination with the research team of NORC at the University of Chicago and the Cohen Center for Modern Jewish Studies at Brandeis University, will launch a study of the area’s Jewish population in June. The study is expected to be released in January 2023.
The findings of this study will be used to inform the long-term planning for the Jewish communities throughout the region over the next decade and beyond, according to a news release.
“Every 10 years or so, the Federation conducts an independent examination of the local Jewish community to gain additional insight into the underlying factors that are effecting how people live Jewishly today and influence future needs,” Kim Pesses, chair of the Jewish Federation of Cleveland’s population study committee, said in the release. “The population study provides us with invaluable data on the composition, trends, and potential needs across our diverse community.”
In the Cleveland Jewish community, researchers will collect and analyze information collected from approximately 1,500 survey interviews, the release stated.
“We are very excited about what we will learn from this study, which will provide us with invaluable data on the composition, trends, and potential needs across our diverse community,” Thom Mandel, JCBA board chair, said in the release. “The study will give us a much better sense of our Jewish community, allowing us to use data to guide future programs and decisions.”
In Greater Akron, researchers will collect and analyze information collected from approximately 200 survey interviews completed online by respondents, the release stated.
The last study done in Cleveland in 2011 showed about 80,800 Jews residing in Greater Cleveland. The Jewish population of Akron is estimated at about 2,500.
For more information or questions about the study, contact Matt Boxer at mboxer@brandeis.edu, Ellen Miller from the Federation at emiller@jewishcleveland.org, or Daniel Blain at the JCBA at dblain@jewishakron.org.