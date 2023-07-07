Ohioans are taking an increasing interest in pickleball, according to a Solitaire Bliss study which collected search volume data for 12 keywords related to the sport.
The study found that Ohio ranked second for the highest growing pickleball interest year-over-year, tying with New York, New Jersey and Nevada with an 83% increase.
Three of the state’s major cities lead the way, making it into the top 10 cities with the highest growing pickleball interest. Columbus ranked second with 132% year-over-year change, while Cleveland and Cincinnati tied for seventh with 89%.
Cleveland and Cincinnati also ranked seventh and eighth, respectively, as the most pickleball-obsessed cities.