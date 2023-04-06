To close out its eighth season, the Cleveland Ballet is preparing to perform a two-part show, “George Balanchine’s Serenade with Symphony of Life,” April 21 and 22 at Connor Palace in Cleveland’s Playhouse Square district.
In addition to staging two one-act ballets each night, the shows will also serve as a premiere of its 25-piece orchestra, the Cleveland Ballet Orchestra; “Symphony of Life” as its first commissioned score as a company by Israeli composer Anna Segal; and the first time it has been granted the rights to perform “Serenade,” a signature work of the New York City Ballet and the first ballet choreographed by George Balanchine in America. His trust has granted Cleveland Ballet permission to perform the show, as it does with all stagings of “Serenade,” according to Cleveland Ballet co-founder, CEO and president Michael Krasnyansky.
Krasnyansky told the Cleveland Jewish News since its founding in 2014, the Cleveland Ballet has worked hard to show the rest of the world that quality ballet exists outside of New York City and can be seen right in our backyard. Obtaining the rights to stage “Serenade” does just that, he said.
“‘Serenade’ is one of the most classic and beautiful ballets, with Balanchine being the father of American ballet,” Krasnyansky said. “Every internationally recognized ballet has it in their repertoire. But to do it, you have to get permission from his trust, and they send a representative to look into each ballet company. If they find it is ready to do the ballet, both technically and artistically, they give permission. So, this is a big step. We’ve been trying to do it for years, and they finally approved us.”
Knowing that just staging “Serenade” was a feat in itself, Krasnyansky said the Cleveland Ballet didn’t want to just stop there – treating the final performances of their eighth season as a showcase of their talents and a true night of firsts. One-half of each performance will be dedicated to “Serenade,” with the other debuting an original ballet, “Symphony of Life,” scored by Segal, choreographed by Ilia Zhivoi, and performed by its newly formed orchestra, led by conductor Caleb Young, who is also making his Playhouse Square debut.
“It’s a night of the contemporary meeting the classical,” Krasnyansky said. “This shows the versatility of our company. It satisfies the tastes of any ballet fan. And at Connor Palace, it is all very intimate.”
Krasnyansky said he and his wife, Cleveland Ballet co-founder and artistic director Gladisa Guadalupe, became aware of Segal’s work “a few years ago” after contacting friends they had in the Kyiv, Ukraine opera and ballet scenes. Determining that they’d like to eventually commission a score, they wondered who their European counterparts were working with most, he recalled.
“Anna was highly recommended throughout Kyiv,” Krasnyansky said. “Gladisa and I looked at her work for over a year before we even contacted her. Finally, almost a year ago now, we reached out and asked her what she thought about creating a one-act ballet for us, and she said, ‘of course, I would.’”
Adding in the debut of their own orchestra, Krasnyansky said “when you put all the pieces together, it is a perfect combination.”
“It’s the first time music has been written for us, the first time bringing an Israeli composer here, the first time with a live orchestra, first time, first time, first time,” he said. “The Cleveland Ballet is a very innovative company. One of our philosophies is that we want to present to the public – locally, nationally and internationally – that small and medium ballet companies can present live music, and classical and neoclassical ballet. We can do this too. Without a huge budget, we can present something very impressive.”
With the April 21 and 22 shows a few weeks away, Krasnyansky said he hopes viewers come away from the two one-act ballets feeling “fulfilled.”
“Ballet lovers will know ‘Serenade,’ but those unfamiliar will be shocked by how good it is. It’s unbelievable,” he said. “And Anna’s piece gets right to your heart. It’s why we call it the ‘Symphony of Life.’ We hope people come out of the two performances feeling peace within their mind, body and spirit. This is what these two ballets are supposed to do. It’s absolutely incredible.”