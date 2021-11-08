The Cleveland baseball team announced Nov. 5 that its 2022 Fan Fest will not be held in person as was previously scheduled to protect the health and safety of players and fans during the COVID-19 pandemic.
“As we looked forward to the event this offseason, the uncertainty of COVID and related safety protocols limiting player interaction with fans and media, added additional risk to the success of the event,” the club said in a statement. “After careful consideration, we made the decision to cancel the event this offseason.”
The annual event is typically held in January as an indoor event that connects players with fans.
The club will look to pursue a virtual event prior to the start of the 2022 regular season.