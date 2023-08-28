The eighth annual Cleveland Book Week will celebrate past and present Anisfield-Wolf Book Awards over the award’s 88 years.
Announced in an Aug. 23 news release from the Cleveland Foundation, the 88th Annual Anisfield-Wolf Book Awards will take place at 6 p.m. Sept. 28 in the Maltz Performing Arts Center at Case Western Reserve University at 1855 Ansel Rd. in Cleveland. The Anisfield-Wolf Book Awards recognizes books that have made important contributions to our understanding of racism and human diversity. It remains the only American book prize focusing on works that address racism and equity, the release stated.
The 2023 honorees are, Geraldine Brooks, “Horse,” Fiction (Viking); Lan Samantha Chang, “The Family Chao,” Fiction (W.W. Norton); Matthew F. Delmont, “Half American: The Epic Story of African Americans Fighting World War II at Home and Abroad,” Nonfiction (Viking); Charlayne Hunter-Gault, Lifetime Achievement; and Saeed Jones, “Alive at the End of the World,” Poetry (Coffee House Press).
“We are delighted to once again partner with organizations both familiar and new to present one of the most exciting book weeks since the idea began in 2016,” Karen R. Long, manager of the Anisfield-Wolf Book Awards for the Cleveland Foundation, said in the release. “Honestly, Book ‘Week’ is a misnomer because the activities burst into a full fortnight. We welcome all readers to this party.”
Registration for the awards ceremony opens Sept. 7. To register, visit case.edu/maltzcenter/node/1561. To watch the live stream, visit anisfield-wolf.org.
To kick off Cleveland Book Week, Literary Cleveland’s Inkubator Conference will be from Sept. 18 to Sept. 20 for its online panels and in-person components at the downtown Cleveland Public Library Sept. 22 and Sept. 23. There will be free writing workshops, panel discussions and speakers including Peter Ho Davies, 2017 Anisfield-Wolf Book Awards fiction winner, and a keynote reading with Elizabeth Acevedo, the release stated.
Joseph Earl Thomas, Anisfield-Wolf Fellow at the Cleveland State University Poetry Center, will introduce the Saeed Jones and “Alive at the End of the World” event at 7 p.m. Sept. 26 in the Karamu House Theatre at 2355 East 89th St. in Cleveland. “Alive at the End of the World” is the 2023 Anisfield-Worlf Book Awards Poetry Winner.
“An aching reminder that a queer Black man leads a meta existence; he cannot live without thinking about living, constantly negotiating the everyday with an eye to the peril that can intrude at any time, from police violence to the minutest reactions from highbrow bigots,” Anisfield-Wolf juror Rita Dove said in the release.
To register, visit cbw2023saeedjones.eventbrite.com/
“My People: Five Decades of Writing About Black Lives,” a conversation with Charlayne Hunter-Gault, will be at 11:30 a.m. Sept. 29 at The City Club of Cleveland at 1317 Euclid Avenue. Hunter-Gault was the 2023 Anisfield-Wolf Book Awards Lifetime Achievement recipient. Gault made history when she desegregated the University of Georgia in 1961 after she mounted a legal challenge and they granted her admission, the release stated. She has worked at The New Yorker, The New York Times, PBS, NPR and CNN and this book chronicles her commitment to reporting on Black people in totality, the release said.
To register, visit cityclub.org/forums/2023/09/29/my-people-five-decades-of-writing-about-black-lives.
Lan Samantha Chang and “The Family Chao” is at 6:30 p.m. Sept. 29 at Li Wah at 2999 Payne Ave., No. 102, in Cleveland. She was the 2023 Anisfield-Wolf Book Awards Fiction Winner.
Chang wrote the book over 12 years, while also fulfilling responsibilities of directing the Iowa Writers Workshop, mentoring and teaching, creating a home and raising a daughter, the release said. To register for the event, visit cbw2023lansamanthachang.eventbrite.com/
The Great Lakes African American Writers Conference: Black Books, Black Business, Black Excellence will be happening from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sept. 30 at the Louis Stokes Wing Auditorium in Cleveland Public Library Main Branch at 325 Superior Avenue.
On the same day at noon, the 2023 Anisfield-Wolf Book Awards Nonfiction Winner will be at East Technical High School at 2439 East 55th Street in Cleveland. Matthew F. Delmont, author of “Half American: The Epic Story of African Americans Fighting World War II at Home and Abroad,” will speak. The book begins in Spain because he said “the war really started for most Black Americans before Pearl Harbor. Fascism in Europe is something that Blacks understood as white supremacism,” the release stated.
To conclude programming, author Thrity Umrigar will be in conversation with Karan Mahajan at 7 p.m. Oct. 4 in the Sari Feldman Auditorium of the Parma Snow Branch Cuyahoga County Public Library at 2121 Snow Road. Umigram will be in conversation with Karan Mahajan, Anisfield-Wolf Book Award winner and associate professor of literary arts at Brown University.
For more information, visit attend.cuyahogalibrary.org/event/7640067.