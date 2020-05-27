Cleveland Chesed Center’s annual matching campaign from June 14 and June 15 will be home-based, due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The 24-to-36 hour telethon with 50 to 100 volunteers making calls has historically been conducted from the kosher food bank’s Cleveland Heights location, Chesed Center Director Rabbi Avrohom Adler said.
“It’s less exciting to be making calls from your own house, especially with children running around and family obligations, so we don’t know yet the amount of callers,” Adler said. “If anybody would like to volunteer, we certainly would appreciate people letting us know that they would be willing to make calls” by emailing office@clevelandchesedcenter.org or calling 216-932-3115.
The fundraising goal has also changed this year, increasing from $360,000 in years past to $450,000.
“Due to an increase of families and the fact that news spread how well of a job the Chesed Center does in providing food for vulnerable families, more families have been accessing the services of the Chesed Center,” Adler said. “This year, especially, due to the coronavirus, there has been a greater need for the services we provide.”
During “the main thrust of the campaign” volunteers will make calls between 9 a.m. and 9 p.m. both days Adler said. Some callers will likely start calling in the days leading up to the campaign, as well.
“Since we have less callers than usual and we will not be able to reach every person just on that Sunday and Monday,” Adler said. All donations will be matched, whether they are made in the days leading up to the telethon or afterwards.
“We have a three-to-one match,” he said. “We have generous sponsors and benefactors that really want us to succeed at raising money from the community.”
Noting many people’s financial situations have taken a hit due to the COVID-19 pandemic “and everybody is worried about their own family, their extended family, their friends,” Adler said he hopes community members realize food and security are priorities “across the globe.”
“We really hope and pray that people would understand that and be willing to donate to contribute certainly what they’ve done in the past and perhaps even more so this year if they’re able to,” he said. “Certainly people who have not donated, but now have been hearing about the Chesed Center, we would hope that we would be able to get some new donors as well to help in this great mitzvah and cause.”