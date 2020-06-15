Cleveland Cinemas announced June 15 it will postpone its reopening dates due to blockbuster films’ release dates being pushed back.
Cleveland Cinemas previously said it would start its three-phase reopening plan with the reopening of the Apollo Theatre in Oberlin on June 19, the Capitol Theatre in Cleveland on June 24, Chagrin Cinemas in Bainbridge Township on June 24, Cedar Lee Theatre in Cleveland Heights on July 1 and Tower City Cinemas in Cleveland on an undetermined day in July.
The theaters would have opened with safety procedures and protocols.
“Our business is reliant on the release of new films from Hollywood as well as key independent distributors,” Jon Forman, president of Cleveland Cinemas, said in the release. “With the recent announcement of release dates being pushed back on blockbusters such as Christopher Nolan’s “Tenet,’”we have decided to delay our reopening. We hope to have new reopening dates for our locations soon.”