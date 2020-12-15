Nine Cleveland Clinic hospitals and Ashtabula County Medical Center in Ashtabula received an “A” in Leapfrog Group’s recently published safety grades.
The Cleveland Clinic hospitals that earned A’s are: Akron General in Akron; Euclid Hospital in Euclid; Fairview Hospital in Cleveland; Hillcrest Hospital in Mayfield Heights; main campus in Cleveland; Marymount Hospital in Garfield Heights; South Pointe Hospital in Warrensville Heights; Union Hospital in Dover; and Weston Hospital in Weston, Fla.
The Leapfrog Group is a national nonprofit organization that measures the quality and safety of American health care. Its semi-annual safety grades associated with patient safety performance and practices represent up to 28 national performance measures from the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services, the Leapfrog Hospital Survey and information from other supplemental data sources.