Cleveland Clinic contributed $21.6 billion to Ohio’s economy in 2019, the health system’s most recent economic and fiscal impact report said in a news release.
“Cleveland Clinic is an economic engine in Northeast Ohio and the State of Ohio,” Dr. Tom Mihaljevic, Cleveland Clinic CEO and president, said in the release. “As the largest employer in the state and a major purchaser of goods and services, Cleveland Clinic generates tax revenue for government at every level. Our economic activity supports families, neighborhoods and community life.”
In 2019, more than 133,000 jobs generating approximately $8.8 billion in wages and earnings were directly and indirectly attributed to Cleveland Clinic, the release stated, and the health system’s economic activity was accountable for $2.3 billion in federal income taxes and $1.3 billion in total state and local taxes paid by employees and vendors.
“Caring for the community is a priority at Cleveland Clinic,” Mihaljevic said in the release. “As we celebrate our 100th anniversary, we are proud of our impact on the physical and economic health of our neighborhoods and embrace our role as an anchor institution.”
In 2019, Cleveland Clinic directly and indirectly supported $34.5 billion of economic activity in the United States through its ongoing operations and construction activities. Cleveland Clinic directly supported an estimated 72,045 jobs in Ohio, Florida and Nevada, the release stated.
Every three years, Cleveland Clinic produces an economic impact report, which is a comprehensive look at how the health system affects the economy of a region. This year’s report is based on 2019 data. The previous report, based on 2016 data, showed that Cleveland Clinic added to the Ohio economy by $17.8 billion.
The report is the result of an economic analysis completed by Silverlode Consulting utilizing IMPLAN, a widely used economic impact modeling system.