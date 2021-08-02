Cleveland Clinic staff chaplain Mirit Balkan is taking steps to build understanding and establish relationships between the Jewish and Muslim communities in Cleveland, starting with a July 25 meeting facilitated by the Cleveland Foundation.
Balkan held a 90-minute round-table discussion among eight Jewish and Muslim women in what she told the Cleveland Jewish News will be the first of many talks between the two communities. The fact is, Balkan said the two communities are more alike than not, referencing her experience taking care of Muslim patients at the hospital.
“We immediately connect in a very genuine way because we come from the same neighborhood, we come from the Middle East,” Balkan said.
She said during these conversations at a hospital she saw how similar they were and that led to an awkwardness in that while they could freely interact in Cleveland, there was such a distance between them in Israel.
The July 25 meeting, which was supported by the Cleveland Foundation’s Common Ground program, focused on the themes of people, space and shared power, Balkan said. As such, the talk focused on these two groups of people, the spaces they share in the community and how they can share power by having equal roles in furthering this interfaith dialogue.
Stephanie Hicks Thompson, the Cleveland Foundation’s senior marketing and community engagement officer, told the CJN “we really want to create opportunities for people to connect with work they’re passionate about that they wouldn’t have come in contact with otherwise. We also want to provide a pathway through the Cleveland Foundation’s own extensive networks to getting things done that the community wants to do.”
Common Ground lasted from July 16 to July 30 and included 112 sessions and anywhere between 1,000 and 2,000 participants, Thompson said.
She stressed the Cleveland Foundation’s only role was to support others efforts to bring the community together by providing logistical support, managing registrations and providing training and teaching best practices around how to have effective conversations. The foundation provides a $250 stipend to help cover costs for the meetings.
Thompson also lauded Balkan for the program, noting it is “a really brave act just to sit down with strangers and have a conversation in this day and age.”
Given the Common Ground themes, the conversation started by discussing what space or place meant to the participants. Attendees spoke of the various spaces, such as a spiritual space, place of worship, their homes, their communities and how important it is to feel safe and comfortable in these spaces.
Attendees also spoke of the desire to have a dialogue between the two groups and were curious about each other. Attendees also experienced self-reflection, Balkan said.
Discussions such as these “strengthen one’s identity and sense of belonging,” she said. “So, by learning about the other, you actually learn about yourself.”
For instance, one attendee told Balkan she had wanted to learn Arabic, but COVID-19 put an end to that. However, after meeting with members of the Muslim community she wants to go back and learn the language.
The attendees all want more meetings, said Balkan, adding they agreed it would be more productive for these talks to remain among women.
“Women are more into consensus building and women are more into partnerships,” Balkan said.
There was also agreement future meetings should be over a meal.
“Food is a good common ground, and it opens the heart and creates an informal, genuine conversation,” Balkan said. “I think that there’s also something about women cooking and women experiencing different foods that can also be powerful and interesting.”
Thompson concurred that meeting over a meal was a good approach.
“That’s building community when you come together with people you don’t know and share time or share space or share food,” she said.
Balkan also wants meetings to be held in each other’s spaces, rather than a neutral spot so as to build a comfort, a familiarity with each other. Her ultimate goal is to have these meetings be co-chaired by Jews and Muslims. Balkan said she is looking for the right partners in the Muslim community to move this toward regular talks over a meal that are co-hosted by Jewish and Muslim women.
She said she believes Thanksgiving would provide a great occasion for such a meeting because “it is not Jewish and it is not Muslim. But it is America and it is local” in its focus.
The Cleveland Foundation is providing support for Balkan and other organizers to continue their dialogue, Thompson said, by providing $2,500 grants in partnership with Neighborhood Connections to support this work. These organizers have until Aug. 31 to apply for the grants, she said.
Balkan, for her part, is ready to move forward, especially given the positive feedback she’s received, not only from participants, but from others in the United States and overseas, she said.
And she continues to be motivated not only by this, but by what she saw after the last conflict in Israel where many Israelis and Israeli Arabs called for change.
“There were a lot of Jews and Arabs ... standing together and saying, ‘We are not enemies. We don’t need to be enemies.’”