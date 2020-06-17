Cleveland Clinic Children’s has been nationally recognized for 10 of its specialties, according to U.S News & World Report’s 2020-21 Best Children’s Hospitals rankings.
“We are incredibly honored to be recognized by U.S. News & World Report,” said Dr. Karen Murray, chair of Cleveland Clinic Children’s in a news release. “This is a reflection of the dedication, compassion and hard work of our caregivers to provide the best, high-quality care to our patients and their families.”
Cleveland Clinic Children’s cancer was ranked No. 17, gastroenterology and GI surgery No. 12, neonatology No. 14, and cardiology and heart surgery No. 15 in the top 20 in the nation.
The hospital’s diabetes and endocrinology was No. 44, nephrology No. 35, neurology and neurosurgery No. 25, orthopedics No. 26, pulmonology No. 32 and urology No. 23 programs all ranked among the top 50 in the country.
This is the 12th consecutive year Cleveland Clinic Children’s has been recognized, according to the release.
“While COVID-19 has transformed our world and the health care industry, it has not and will not impact our mission to continue to provide world class care,” Murray said in the release.