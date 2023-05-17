As Cleveland Clinic prepares to auction the contents of the former TRW headquarters building at 1950 Richmond Road in Lyndhurst in preparation to demolish the former 500,000-square-foot TRW headquarters, the frustration over the lack of communication between Cleveland Clinic and the city may be easing.
Lyndhurst Mayor Patrick A. Ward told the Cleveland Jewish News May 16 he finally heard from the Cleveland Clinic late in the day on May 15 after the CJN emailed Cleveland Clinic’s corporate communications representative Angela Smith earlier that same day asking when they would be in contact with the city, and if they were selling the property and what they planned to do about the unkempt landscaping.
Smith told the CJN May 16 in an emailed statement, “We are currently designing the building and parking garage demolition project for presentation to the City for permitting. To continue our dialogue with city leaders, we have recently been in contact with the Mayor about scheduling a meeting in the coming weeks to discuss the property’s transition.”
She said they are evaluating landscaping and ongoing property maintenance needs as part of the demolition process, and that the campus is not listed for sale.
Ward said he is relieved and is looking forward to the meeting.
Contents in the building will be sold in an online auction from 10 a.m. May 23 to 10 a.m. May 24, according to bidspotter.com, and include office furniture, chairs, an I-beam statue, and artwork. The contents can be inspected from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. May 22, but items can only be purchased online. Bidders must register to submit offers on items and a catalog will be posted May 23 at bidSpotter.com. The site is located between Legacy Village and Hawken School, across the street from the Cleveland Metroparks’ Acacia Reservation.
In July 2019, Cleveland Clinic announced it was relocating the 400 employees from the building as part of its administrative campus 3.4 miles away to the former MBNA headquarters on Science Park Drive in Beachwood.