The long-anticipated Cleveland Clinic Mentor Hospital welcomed its first patients July 11, marking the opening of the first Cleveland Clinic hospital in Lake County and first hospital and 24-hour emergency department in the city of Mentor.
Cleveland Clinic acquired the property at 8300 Norton Parkway, near Interstate 90 and State Route 615, about 10 years ago with the goal of building a hospital. Work toward this goal began about five years ago. After putting plans on hold when the COVID-19 pandemic hit, the 96,000-square-foot, $86 million hospital officially broke ground in September 2021.
“The community, I think, felt the 10 years because they wanted it,” Nicholas Anstine, administrative director, regional hospitals, told the Cleveland Jewish News July 13 regarding the excitement of the opening. “What I’m feeling is the next 10 years. It’s kind of difficult to explain the feeling of we were there for the first patient, the first surgery, the first ED visit at a place that will serve this community and families for decades.”
The hospital was built with the needs of the community and patients in mind, with its service offerings, lots of natural light and technology. It is equipped with 34 inpatient or observation rooms, 23 outpatients rooms, 19 emergency department beds, 12 pre- and post-anesthesia care beds and four operating rooms.
“It was important that in a small footprint (we were) able to really bring everything that we could to the community,” Anstine said.
Outpatient services include bariatric surgery, cardiology, digestive disease, general and colorectal surgery, vascular surgery, urology, pulmonary medicine, orthopaedics and sports medicine. Inpatient services include primary care, orthopaedics and general surgery, as well as lab and imaging services available at the hospital.
Patients can also be transferred to other Cleveland Clinic locations like Hillcrest Hospital, Euclid Hospital or main campus for more acute or specialized care. Sitting on 46 acres of land, there is also opportunity to expand and offer more services as the needs of the community grow or change in the future.
“We knew this was going to be the initial build and sort of the pilot site to, again, understand what the community health needs were, and then use this sort of model footprint to expand,” Alice Kim, medical director of medical operations, told the CJN July 13. “So, that is in planning stages, we’re going to see and assess how this goes.”
Walking into the hospital, patients and families are met with a waiting room lobby lit up from large skylights and an entire back wall featuring a large art piece by Eva LeWitt, daughter of Sol LeWitt whose work dons the walls at Cleveland Clinic Health Education Campus Samson Pavilion. On the same floor are the outpatient rooms, which can be converted into inpatient rooms if needed.
Inpatient rooms are on the top level, lining hallways with floor-to-ceiling windows overlooking the lobby and giving nurses stations a direct line of view. The rooms are equipped with telehealth capabilities, the first in the hospital system with such capabilities.
Outside the hospital’s emergency department, ambulances have direct access from State Route 615 to the ambulance bay with four parking spots, and a nearby helicopter pad that is heated and lit.
“What (Mentor Hospital) will do is complete our system over on the far east side,” Anstine said. “So, we had existing outpatient space here, and of course a lot of patients were traveling to Hillcrest (Hospital in Mayfield Heights), and so this is really the missing piece for us in order to keep families close to home.”