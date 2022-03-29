Cleveland Clinic has been recognized as one of the world’s most ethical companies for the 12th time by Ethisphere Institute, which describes itself as “advancing the standards of ethical business practices that fuel corporate character, marketplace trust and business success,” according to a news release.
The 2022 list of the World’s Most Ethical Companies includes 135 organizations from 22 countries and 45 industries.
“Our culture is one that encourages all caregivers to do what’s right, to speak up when issues arise, to value inclusion and diversity, to treat patients and fellow caregivers as family and, of course, to provide the best healthcare anywhere,” Donald A. Sinko, Cleveland Clinic’s chief integrity officer, said in the release. “Caring for every patient is a lifetime partnership built on trust. And integrity is our foundational value on which trust is built.”
Cleveland Clinic earned its first Ethisphere ranking in 2009, by establishing itself as an industry leader through its strong ethics and compliance program, according to the release, in addition to a variety of innovative initiatives that demonstrate its commitment to patients, employees and the community. Those initiatives have included:
• Developing a more diverse, equitable and inclusive workforce, by expanding supplier diversity and by hiring, training and promoting 600 Black Ohioans;
• Committing $52.5 million to remove harmful sources of lead exposure from Cleveland homes partnering with neighborhood organizations to bring a grocery market to the Fairfax neighborhood to address food insecurity and revitalize the neighborhood;
• Reducing barriers to care by connecting patients with community organizations across Northeast Ohio contributing $1.3 billion in community benefit in 2021 – the most in its history.
Ethisphere’s assessment includes more than 200 questions on corporate culture, environmental and social practices, governance, diversity, initiatives to support strong values, and ethics and compliance activities.
The full list of the 2022 world’s most ethical companies can be found at bit.ly/3D4CJF9.