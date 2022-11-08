A Cleveland Clinic study working to improve mobility outcomes for senior adults after a hospital stay is expected to launch in March 2023.
The study, led by Dr. Michael Rothberg, vice chair for research, Cleveland Clinic Community Care, recently received a $7.4 million grant from the National Institute on Aging. The funds will support a randomized trial to test the impact of mobility technicians on short-term and immediate-term outcomes for 3,000 patients age 65 years and older at five hospitals across two health systems.
According to a news release, the study will be performed at Cleveland Clinic’s main campus, its Fairview, Hillcrest and Marymount hospitals, and Baystate Medical Center in Springfield, Mass.
In the study, patients will be randomized to receive supervised walking up to three times daily with a mobility technician or to receive usual care. All participants will wear an accelerometer on their wrist to track their movements throughout their hospital stay. The study aims to compare mobility patients at discharge, or 10 days, to assess the impact of the mobility technicians on this outcome.
Rothberg told the Cleveland Jewish News Oct. 18 that he first thought of the idea for this study 15 years ago. His brother is a veterinarian, who gave him a tour of his animal hospital. Showing him a space where dogs can go out and run during their stays, Rothberg wondered why this wasn’t a common practice for people.
“That was amazing to me,” said Rothberg, who lives in Beachwood and attends Oheb Zedek Cedar Sinai Synagogue in Lyndhurst. “For animals, we have this place, but for humans, we just stick them in a bed and don’t have anything to get them moving. That was when I first got the idea, but it has taken me a long time to get it funded.”
The mobility technicians’ only job will be to walk patients throughout the hospital during their stay, Rothberg said. Recruitment for technicians will begin in late January 2023, with training in February. By March 2023, the first hospital will be enrolled - with the other four staggered with two more in May and the last two in August.
“I’m excited to see the impact on people,” he said. “We did a pilot study four years ago, and what we found is that patients with the mobility test were able to walk further after the intervention over those who didn’t have access to it. We know we can increase the amount they can walk in the hospital, but we don’t know if it impacts their overall ability to walk.”
Among the patients Rothberg wants to enroll in the study, typically about 50% will go to a skilled nursing facility for rehab before returning home after a hospital stay. He hopes the study will show that number can be reduced, even if it is only down to 40%, he said.
“People want to go home if they can,” said Rothberg, who has been at the Cleveland Clinic for 10 years and also serves as director of the system’s Value-Based Care Research. “We’ve known for a long time when patients go into the hospital, it can be debilitating for them. When you put someone in bed for a week, it’s hard for them to get back to full function. Your body de-conditions, especially for older patients.”
The overall goal of the study is to get patients home faster, hopefully with the same, if not more, mobility that they had before their hospital stay, Rothberg said.
“But longer term, we hope that this will prevent a cascade of harm that happens to people when they start to become debilitated,” he said. “They are more susceptible to other diseases and complications. Often when someone goes to the hospital, that is only the first step in declining instead of getting better. We want to cut that out right at the beginning.”