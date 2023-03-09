Cleveland Clinic plans to raze its Lyndhurst building on the former TRW site at 1950 Richmond Road and sell the property to a developer.
Lyndhurst Mayor Patrick A. Ward told the Cleveland Jewish News March 9 he is not at all happy with the way news of the plan reached him.
“It’s a huge deal to communicate,” Ward said. “It’s a big deal. That property has so much potential if done right, and it could have been huge for the city of Lyndhurst. We are willing to do whatever we’ve always tried to do, which it to be an excellent partner. We’ve been Johnny-on-the-spot for them, and I don’t get the same consideration by a long shot. This keeps me up at night and I don’t feel they are as interested in the outcome as they should be. I want to see a progressive, robust plan with time-lines,.”
Ward said demolition would not include the Bolton mansion.
Councilman Lane Schlessel told the CJN, “If razing the building will motivate others to purchase the property, I am all for it. But it’s a really beautiful, nice building. If I had my preference, there’d be no more shopping centers, it would be a mixed use property with apartments and homes.”
Angela Smith, Cleveland Clinic’s senior corporate communications director, told the CJN it could only offer a written statement similar to the one employees received March 7 because “planning is still underway.”
Smith’s statement to the CJN said, “As part of our goal to be good stewards of our resources, we regularly review and assess the use of our facilities to ensure we are operating efficiently. In 2019, we identified an opportunity to consolidate some of our administrative spaces, which accelerated during the COVID-19 pandemic.
“After four years of marketing our Lyndhurst campus for sale with no acceptable offers, we are transitioning plans to demolish the building in an effort to make the land more attractive for development. Plans for demolition will begin later this year.
“Most caregivers working at the Lyndhurst campus have already transitioned to remote, hybrid or alternate on-site locations within our health system. There are a small number of caregivers supporting our wellness services still available at Lyndhurst. These services and caregivers will be transitioned to another clinical space within our health system by March 31, 2023.”