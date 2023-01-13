The Cleveland Clinic will host an event March 23 to honor the life and legacy of the late Aliza Sherman, at which funds will be raised to support the needs of Cleveland Clinic patients and caregivers who have experienced domestic violence.
Sherman’s daughter, Jennifer Sherman, collaborated with the Cleveland Clinic Clinical Transformation Institute and the Cleveland Clinic Enterprise Domestic Violence Committee to start a fund in her mother’s name, according to the event’s website. Funds will also be used to implement prevention and awareness programs.
March 24 will mark 10 years since Sherman, a Cleveland Clinic fertility nurse, was murdered in downtown Cleveland. Her killer has never been identified and no arrests have been made.
The “Inspiring Change” event is at 6 p.m. March 23 at Canterbury Golf Club, 22000 South Woodland Road in Beachwood.
“Aliza truly lived her life by the Gandhi saying, ‘Be the change you wish to see in the world,’” the event’s description reads. “Her mantra was to always leave people and places better than how they were found.”
The event will share Sherman’s story, information about the fund and the Clinic’s commitment to change, the website said. Elec Simon, a drummer for the Cleveland Cavaliers’ 216 Stix and touring percussionist, will be there to reinforce the mantra of committing to making a difference, the website said.
Tickets for the event are $100. To purchase tickets, donate or learn more, visit give.ccf.org/event/inspiring-change-event-in-honor-of-aliza-sherman/e457398.
Those interested in donating an auction item are asked to email Jennifer at rivchuj@ccf.org.